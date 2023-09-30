Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Skill Tree Guide to Unlock

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that offers a lot of customization options for your character, V. You can choose from different attributes, skills, perks, cyberware, weapons, clothing, and more to create your own unique playstyle. However, if you want to access some new and exclusive abilities that are not available in the base game, you will need to get the Phantom Liberty DLC and unlock the Relic Skill Tree.

The Relic Skill Tree is a special perk tree that was added in the Phantom Liberty expansion. It allows you to enhance your combat performance with some powerful effects that are based on your cyberware and hacking abilities.

In this guide, we will explain what the Relic Skill Tree is, how to unlock it, how to get Relic Points and where to find them, and what each of the three main branches of the tree does. We will also give you some tips on how to use the Relic Skill Tree effectively and what are the best builds for each branch.

What is the Relic Skill Tree and How to Unlock it?

The Relic Skill Tree is a new perk tree that is only available in the Phantom Liberty DLC. It consists of nine different perks that are divided into three main categories: Jailbreak, Emergency Cloaking, and Vulnerability Analytics. Each category has one main perk that costs three Relic Points to unlock, and two or three additional perks that cost one Relic Point each. The Relic Skill Tree is designed to complement your cyberware and hacking abilities, giving you some unique effects that can change the tide of battle.

To unlock the Relic Skill Tree, you need to buy the Phantom Liberty DLC and start its story. You will get a call from Songbird, a mysterious hacker who will invite you to Dogtown, a new area in Night City. You will have to complete the ‘Transmission’ main mission in Act 2 of the base game before you can access the Phantom Liberty DLC. Once you meet Songbird outside of Dogtown as part of the ‘Dog Eat Dog’ mission, she will unlock the Relic Skill Tree for you and give you three Relic Points to spend on one of the main perks.

How to Get Relic Points and Where to Find them?

Relic Points are rare rewards for hacking data terminals in Dogtown. You need them to unlock the Relic Skill Tree perks. Find 15 terminals hidden across the map or get three more from the ‘Birds With Broken Wings’ mission. Max out your Relic Points at 18 and become a legend in Phantom Liberty.

Jailbreak Skill Tree

The Jailbreak Skill Tree is related to your arms cyberware, such as Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, or Monowire. It allows you to unleash some devastating effects that are based on your equipped cyberware when you perform certain actions.

Overview

The Jailbreak Skill Tree has four perks:

Jailbreak: The main perk that costs three Relic Points to unlock. It gives you different effects depending on your equipped arms cyberware when you perform an action that consumes stamina or RAM (such as dodging, sprinting, jumping, or quickhacking). The effects are as follows: Mantis Blades: Your blades deal 100% more damage for 10 seconds. Gorilla Arms: Your fists deal 100% more damage for 10 seconds. Projectile Launch System: Your projectiles deal 100% more damage for 10 seconds. Monowire: Your Monowire deals 100% more damage for 10 seconds and has a 50% chance to shock enemies for 5 seconds.

The main perk that costs three Relic Points to unlock. It gives you different effects depending on your equipped arms cyberware when you perform an action that consumes stamina or RAM (such as dodging, sprinting, jumping, or quickhacking). The effects are as follows:

Your Monowire deals 100% more damage for 10 seconds and has a 50% chance to shock enemies for 5 seconds.

Overload: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It increases the duration of the Jailbreak effects by 50%.

Breakout: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It gives you a 25% chance to trigger the Jailbreak effects when you kill an enemy with your arms cyberware.

Lockdown: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It gives you a 25% chance to trigger the Jailbreak effects when you are detected by an enemy.

Best Builds and Tips for Jailbreak

The Jailbreak Skill Tree is best suited for players who like to use their arms cyberware as their main weapon in combat. It can also be useful for players who like to mix up their combat style with hacking and stealth. Here are some tips on how to use the Jailbreak Skill Tree effectively and what are the best builds for each branch:

Mantis Blades : Slash and bleed your enemies with these deadly blades. Boost your Reflexes, Blades, Cool, and Stealth skills to become a fast and lethal killer. Equip cyberware like Sensory Amplifier, Microgenerator, or Bioconductor to enhance your Mantis Blades.

: Slash and bleed your enemies with these deadly blades. Boost your Reflexes, Blades, Cool, and Stealth skills to become a fast and lethal killer. Equip cyberware like Sensory Amplifier, Microgenerator, or Bioconductor to enhance your Mantis Blades. Gorilla Arms : Smash and knock down your enemies with these powerful arms. Boost your Body, Street Brawler, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a strong and resilient fighter. Equip cyberware like Microvibration Generator, Synaptic Accelerator, or Biomonitor to enhance your Gorilla Arms.

: Smash and knock down your enemies with these powerful arms. Boost your Body, Street Brawler, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a strong and resilient fighter. Equip cyberware like Microvibration Generator, Synaptic Accelerator, or Biomonitor to enhance your Gorilla Arms. Projectile Launch System : Blast and splash your enemies with these explosive projectiles. Boost your Technical Ability, Engineering, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a skilled and versatile crafter. Equip cyberware like Smart Link, Tyrosine Injector, or Feedback Circuit to enhance your Projectile Launch System.

: Blast and splash your enemies with these explosive projectiles. Boost your Technical Ability, Engineering, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a skilled and versatile crafter. Equip cyberware like Smart Link, Tyrosine Injector, or Feedback Circuit to enhance your Projectile Launch System. Monowire: Shock and hack your enemies with this stealthy wire. Boost your Cool, Stealth, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a silent and efficient hacker. Equip cyberware like Optical Camo, Memory Boost, or Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 to enhance your Monowire.

Emergency Cloaking Skill Tree

The Emergency Cloaking Skill Tree is related to your nervous system cyberware, such as Kerenzikov, Reflex Tuner, Sandevistan, or Synaptic Accelerator. It allows you to activate some defensive effects that are based on your equipped cyberware when you are in danger.

Overview

The Emergency Cloaking Skill Tree has three perks:

Emergency Cloaking: The main perk that costs three Relic Points to unlock. It gives you different effects depending on your equipped nervous system cyberware when your health drops below 25%. The effects are as follows: Kerenzikov: You become invisible for 5 seconds and gain 50% movement speed. Reflex Tuner: Time slows down by 50% for 10 seconds and you gain 50% evasion. Sandevistan: You gain 100% critical chance and 100% critical damage for 10 seconds and you ignore enemy armor. Synaptic Accelerator: You gain 100% damage reduction and 100% resistances for 10 seconds and you reflect enemy damage.

Cloak and Dagger: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It increases the duration of the Emergency Cloaking effects by 50%.

Cloak of Shadows: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It gives you a 25% chance to trigger the Emergency Cloaking effects when you are hit by an enemy.

Cloak of Silence: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It gives you a 25% chance to trigger the Emergency Cloaking effects when you perform a stealth takedown.

Best Builds and Tips for Emergency Cloaking

The Emergency Cloaking Skill Tree is best suited for players who like to use their nervous system cyberware as their main defense in combat. It can also be useful for players who like to mix up their combat style with stealth and hacking. Here are some tips on how to use the Emergency Cloaking Skill Tree effectively and what are the best builds for each branch:

Kerenzikov : Dodge, slide, jump, and attack faster with this cyberware. Boost your Reflexes, Handguns, Cool, and Stealth skills to become a speedy and agile shooter. Equip cyberware like Subdermal Grip, Microvibration Generator, or Bioconductor to enhance your Kerenzikov.

: Dodge, slide, jump, and attack faster with this cyberware. Boost your Reflexes, Handguns, Cool, and Stealth skills to become a speedy and agile shooter. Equip cyberware like Subdermal Grip, Microvibration Generator, or Bioconductor to enhance your Kerenzikov. Reflex Tuner : Slow down time when you are low on health with this cyberware. Boost your Reflexes, Assault, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a skilled and versatile rifleman. Equip cyberware like Smart Link, Tyrosine Injector, or Memory Boost to enhance your Reflex Tuner.

: Slow down time when you are low on health with this cyberware. Boost your Reflexes, Assault, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a skilled and versatile rifleman. Equip cyberware like Smart Link, Tyrosine Injector, or Memory Boost to enhance your Reflex Tuner. Sandevistan : Increase your critical chance, damage, and attack speed for a short time with this cyberware. Boost your Cool, Cold Blood, Technical Ability, and Engineering skills to become a powerful and explosive grenadier. Equip cyberware like Sensory Amplifier, Feedback Circuit, or Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 to enhance your Sandevistan.

: Increase your critical chance, damage, and attack speed for a short time with this cyberware. Boost your Cool, Cold Blood, Technical Ability, and Engineering skills to become a powerful and explosive grenadier. Equip cyberware like Sensory Amplifier, Feedback Circuit, or Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 to enhance your Sandevistan. Synaptic Accelerator: Slow down time when detected by enemies and reflect their damage with this cyberware. Boost your Body, Athletics, Technical Ability, and Crafting skills to become a resilient and resourceful brawler. Equip cyberware like Biomonitor, Microgenerator, or Second Heart to enhance your Synaptic Accelerator.

Vulnerability Analytics Skill Tree

The Vulnerability Analytics Skill Tree is related to your operating system cyberware, such as Militech Paraline MK.4, Netwatch Netdriver MK.5, Tetratronic MK.4, or Zetatech Berserk MK.5. It allows you to exploit some weaknesses in your enemies’ cyberware and devices when you hack them.

Overview

The Vulnerability Analytics Skill Tree has three perks:

Vulnerability Analytics: The main perk that costs three Relic Points to unlock. It gives you different effects depending on your equipped operating system cyberware when you perform a breach protocol on an enemy device or network. The effects are as follows: Militech Paraline MK.4: You disable all enemy devices connected to the network for 10 seconds. Netwatch Netdriver MK.5: You spread your quickhacks to all enemies connected to the network. Tetratronic MK.4: You deal 100% more quickhack damage to all enemies connected to the network for 10 seconds. Zetatech Berserk MK.5: You gain 100% more berserk duration and 100% more berserk damage for 10 seconds.

Vulnerability Exploitation: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It increases the duration of the Vulnerability Analytics effects by 50%.

Vulnerability Detection: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It gives you a 25% chance to trigger the Vulnerability Analytics effects when you perform a ping on an enemy device or network.

Vulnerability Elimination: A perk that costs one Relic Point to unlock. It gives you a 25% chance to trigger the Vulnerability Analytics effects when you perform a cyberpsychosis on an enemy.

Best Builds and Tips for Vulnerability Analytics

Here are some tips on how to use the Vulnerability Analytics Skill Tree effectively and what are the best builds for each branch:

Militech Paraline MK.4 : Hack and sneak your way through enemies with this cyberware. Boost your Cool, Stealth, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a silent and efficient hacker. Equip cyberware like Optical Camo, Memory Boost, or Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 to enhance your Militech Paraline MK.4.

: Hack and sneak your way through enemies with this cyberware. Boost your Cool, Stealth, Intelligence, and Quickhacking skills to become a silent and efficient hacker. Equip cyberware like Optical Camo, Memory Boost, or Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 to enhance your Militech Paraline MK.4. Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 : Hack and shoot your way through enemies with this cyberware. Boost your Intelligence, Quickhacking, Reflexes, and Assault skills to become a skilled and versatile rifleman. Equip cyberware like Smart Link, Tyrosine Injector, or Feedback Circuit to enhance your Netwatch Netdriver MK.5.

: Hack and shoot your way through enemies with this cyberware. Boost your Intelligence, Quickhacking, Reflexes, and Assault skills to become a skilled and versatile rifleman. Equip cyberware like Smart Link, Tyrosine Injector, or Feedback Circuit to enhance your Netwatch Netdriver MK.5. Tetratronic MK.4: Hack and burn your way through enemies with this cyberware. Boost your Intelligence, Quickhacking, Technical Ability, and Engineering skills to become a powerful and explosive grenadier. Equip cyberware like Sensory Amplifier, Feedback Circuit, or Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 to enhance your Tetratronic MK.4.

FAQs

How do I get the Phantom Liberty DLC? You can buy the Phantom Liberty DLC from the official Cyberpunk 2077 website or from your preferred digital store. How do I Start the Phantom Liberty Story? You need to complete the ‘Transmission’ main mission in Act 2 of the base game before you can access the Phantom Liberty DLC. After that, you will get a call from Songbird, a mysterious hacker who will invite you to Dogtown. How do I Switch Between Different Cyberware Types? You need to visit a ripperdoc and pay them to install or remove different cyberware types. You can only have one type of arms cyberware, nervous system cyberware, and operating system cyberware at a time. How do I Know which Cyberware type I have Equipped? You can check your equipped cyberware type by opening your inventory and selecting the Cyberware tab. You will see icons for your arms cyberware, nervous system cyberware, and operating system cyberware. How do I know which Effect I will get from the Relic Skill Tree? You can check your Relic Skill Tree effect by opening your character menu and selecting the Perks tab. You will see icons for your Jailbreak effect, Emergency Cloaking effect, and Vulnerability Analytics effect. You can also hover over them to see more details.

Conclusion

The Relic Skill Tree is a new feature in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that allows you to unlock unique and powerful abilities for your cyberware. To access the Relic Skill Tree, you need to purchase the expansion and meet Songbird in Dogtown. You can earn Relic Points by hacking Militech Data Terminals scattered around the map.

The Relic Skill Tree has three branches: Jailbreak, Emergency Cloaking, and Vulnerability Analytics. Each branch has different perks that suit different playstyles and cyberware types. You can customize your character and enhance your combat performance by unlocking the Relic Skill Tree perks.