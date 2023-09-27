CyberPunk 2077 The Secrets of Trauma Drama High Score

CyberPunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated and popular video games of the year. It is a sci-fi role-playing game set in a dystopian future where technology, crime, and violence are rampant. In this game, you can explore a vast open world, customize your character, and interact with various factions and characters. One of the most interesting and unique features of CyberPunk 2077 is the Trauma Team, a private paramilitary corporation that provides emergency medical services to its clients.

In this article, we will reveal the secrets of Trauma Drama High Score, a special mode that lets you play as a member of the Trauma Team and save lives in the most thrilling and challenging scenarios. We will also give you some tips and tricks on how to score high in Trauma Drama and become the best medic in Night City.

How to Play Trauma Drama

Trauma Drama is a mode that can be accessed from the main menu of CyberPunk 2077. It is a simulation of the Trauma Team’s work, where you have to respond to various medical emergencies and perform life-saving procedures on the patients. You can choose from six different characters, each with their own role and skills. The roles are:

Surgeon: The leader of the team, who performs the main operations and gives orders to the others.

Nurse: The assistant of the surgeon, who provides tools, drugs, and support to the surgeon.

Paramedic: The driver of the ambulance, who transports the patients and stabilizes them on the way.

Technician: The expert on cyberware, who hacks, repairs, and upgrades the patients’ implants and devices.

Sniper: The protector of the team, who eliminates any threats and covers the team’s escape.

Negotiator: The communicator of the team, who deals with the clients, the police, and the gangs.

You can play Trauma Drama either solo or with up to five other players online. The gameplay consists of two phases: the pre-operation phase and the operation phase. In the pre-operation phase, you have to prepare for the mission by selecting your character, your equipment, and your difficulty level. You can also view the briefing, which gives you some information about the patient, the location, and the potential risks.

In the operation phase, you have to execute the mission by following the instructions of the surgeon and the narrator. You have to use the Wii Remote and Nunchuk to control your actions, such as moving, aiming, selecting, and using tools. You have to be quick and accurate, as you have a limited time and resources to complete the mission and to Trauma Drama High Score . You also have to avoid making mistakes and complications, as they will lower your score and endanger the patient.

How to Score Trauma Drama High Score

The main goal of Trauma Drama is to save the patient and complete the mission successfully. However, if you want to challenge yourself and compete with other players, you can also try Trauma Drama High Score as possible. Your score is determined by several factors, such as:

Time: The faster you finish the mission, the higher your score will be. You can earn bonus points for completing the mission under a certain time limit.

Efficiency: The fewer tools and drugs you use, the higher your score will be. You can earn bonus points for using the minimum amount of resources required.

Accuracy: The more precise and correct your actions are, the higher your score will be. You can earn bonus points for performing flawless procedures and avoiding errors.

Multiplier: The more consecutive successful actions you perform, the higher your multiplier will be. Your multiplier will increase your score for each action, but it will reset if you make a mistake or pause the game.

Challenges: The more optional objectives you complete, the higher your score will be. You can earn bonus points for fulfilling extra requirements, such as saving multiple patients, performing rare procedures, or facing difficult situations.

Achievements: The more achievements you unlock, the Trauma Drama High Score your score will be. You can earn bonus points for accomplishing specific feats, such as completing all missions, playing all roles, or scoring a certain amount of points.

You can view your Trauma Drama High Score and rank at the end of each mission and compare it with other players on the online leaderboard. You can also unlock new levels and difficulties, which will offer more challenges and rewards.

Tips and Tricks for Trauma Drama

Trauma Drama is a mode that requires both skill and strategy. You have to master the controls and mechanics, learn from the tutorials and guides, practice and improve your skills, and use cheats and hacks. Here are some tips and tricks that can help you play better and score higher in Trauma Drama:

Master the controls and mechanics: Trauma Drama High Score uses the Wii Remote and Nunchuk to simulate the actions of the Trauma Team. You have to familiarize yourself with the functions and movements of each tool and skill, and practice them until you can perform them smoothly and accurately. You can use the practice mode to try out different tools and skills without any pressure or consequences.

Learn from the tutorials and guides: Trauma Drama provides you with helpful tutorials and guides that explain the basics and the details of the mode. You can access them from the main menu or the pause menu, and review them anytime you want. You can also listen to the instructions of the surgeon and the narrator, who will give you hints and feedback during the missions.

Practice and improve your skills: Trauma Drama is a mode that requires constant practice and improvement. You have to play the missions repeatedly, and try to improve your performance and score each time. You can also challenge yourself by increasing the difficulty level, or by playing with different characters and roles. You can also play with other players online, and learn from their strategies and techniques.

Use cheats and hacks: Trauma Drama is a mode that allows you to use some cheats and hacks to make the game easier or more fun. You can use the cheat codes to unlock all the levels, tools, and skills, or to modify the game settings, such as the time limit, the patient’s condition, or the enemy’s behavior. You can also use the hacks to access hidden features, such as the debug mode, the test mode, or the secret missions. You can find the cheat codes and hacks online, or by using the graphic_art tool.

If you are intrested in knowing about Cyberpunk 2077 Trauma Drama Rewards read this article

Conclusion

Trauma Drama is a mode that offers a unique and exciting experience in CyberPunk 2077. It is a mode that lets you play as a member of the Trauma Team, and save lives in the most thrilling and challenging scenarios. It is a mode that combines simulation, action, and strategy, and tests your skills and knowledge in various medical disciplines. It is a mode that rewards you with points and ranks, and lets you compete with other players online.

It is a mode that you can enjoy solo or with your friends, and have fun and learn at the same time. If you are a fan of CyberPunk 2077, or if you are interested in medical games, you should definitely try Trauma Drama. It is a mode that will make you feel like a real cyberpunk medic, and give you a new perspective on the dark future of Night City.