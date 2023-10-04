Find Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantasy role-playing video game that lets you create and control a party of adventurers in a rich and immersive world. One of the most adorable and unique features of the game is the ability to get an owlbear cub as a pet in your camp. An owlbear is a fearsome creature that has the body of a bear and the head of an owl, but its cub is a cute and fluffy companion that can follow you around and help you in various ways. In this article, we will show you how to find the owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to recruit it to your camp.

Step 1: Find the Owlbear Cave

The first step to get the owlbear cub is to find its nest in a cave. The cave is located to the northeast of the Blighted Village, a ruined settlement that is infested with goblins and other enemies. You can check the exact location of the cave on the map below.

To reach the cave entrance, you can follow the path that leads west from the Emerald Grove Envions waypoint, cross the bridge and turn right. You will see a small stream that flows into the cave mouth. Be careful, as there may be some hostile creatures or traps along the way.

Step 2: Encounter the Owlbear and Its Cub

Once you enter the cave, you will have two options to explore. The path to the left will lead you to a hidden treasure chest, but the path straight ahead will lead you to the owlbear and its cub. As you approach them, a cutscene will play that will end with a dialogue choice. You will have to decide how to deal with the owlbear and its cub.

You can try to avoid fighting the owlbear by using your skills and abilities. If you have the Speak With Animals spell or ability, you can use it to communicate with the owlbear and persuade or intimidate it to let you go. Alternatively, you can use your Animal Handling or Survival skills to calm or distract the owlbear. You can also use your Performance skill to entertain or impress the owlbear. All of these options will require you to succeed on a dice roll with a difficulty of 15.

If you fail to convince the owlbear or if you get too close to it or its stash, you will trigger combat. The owlbear is a powerful enemy that can deal a lot of damage and has a lot of health. You will need to use your best tactics and strategies to defeat it. However, if you want to get the owlbear cub as a pet, you should not kill the cub. Instead, focus your attacks on the mother. Once she is dead, the cub will stop being hostile and you will have a choice to either let it live or attack it. Choose to let it live if you want it in your camp.

Step 3: Free the Owlbear at the Goblin Camp

After you encounter the owlbear and its cub in the cave, you will need to find them again in the goblin camp. The goblin camp is a large and dangerous area that is part of the main quest to rescue the first druid Halsin. You can find the goblin camp on the map below.

As you enter the front gates of the goblin camp, you will see a stage where the famous bard Volo is held captive by the goblins. To the left of the stage, you will see the owlbear cub near a group of goblins. If you do not see the cub there, you may need to take a long rest one or two times before it appears.

The goblins have captured the owlbear cub and are using it for a game called chicken-chasin’. This game involves chasing the cub through an obstacle course and trying to catch it. The goblins think the cub is a chicken and have a lot of fun with it. You can talk to Krolla, the goblin who runs the game, and she will ask you if you want to try it. You can choose to play the game and pay some gold, or you can decline. Either way, you will be able to have a private conversation with the owlbear cub.

To free the owlbear cub from the goblins, you will need to convince Krolla to let it go. You can use your Persuasion, Intimidation, or Deception skills to do this, or you can bribe her with more gold. You can also use your Insight skill to find out more about her motivations and interests. If you succeed, she will agree to let you take the cub with you. If you fail, you may have to fight her and the other goblins.

Step 4: Invite the Owlbear to Your Camp

Once you free the owlbear cub from the goblins, you will be able to talk to it and invite it to your camp. The owlbear cub will be grateful and happy to join you. You will see a cutscene where the cub follows you to your camp and settles in.

Having the owlbear cub in your camp has many benefits. The cub can provide you with some extra loot, such as feathers, eggs, or meat. The cub can also help you in combat, by distracting or attacking your enemies. The cub can also interact with your other companions and pets, and form bonds with them. You can also pet, feed, or play with the cub, and make it more loyal and friendly.

To interact with the owlbear cub in your camp, you can click on it and choose from various options. You can also use your Speak With Animals spell or ability to talk to it and learn more about its personality and history. The cub will have different reactions depending on your actions and choices. You can also give the cub a name, if you want.

If you are interested in kowning about Realm of Naked Men please check this article Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Explains Reasons for The Realm of Naked Men

FAQs

Can I get more than one owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3? No, you can only get one owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3. There is only one owlbear nest in the game, and only one cub that can join your camp. Can I lose the owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3? Yes, you can lose the owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you kill the cub in the cave or in the goblin camp, you will not be able to get it as a pet. If you anger the cub in your camp, it may run away or attack you. If you neglect the cub in your camp, it may die of hunger or disease.

Conclusion

In this article, we have shown you how to find the owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to recruit it to your camp. The owlbear cub is a cute and useful pet that can enhance your gameplay experience and add some fun and charm to your adventure. We hope you enjoyed this guide and found it helpful.