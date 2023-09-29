Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Explains Reasons for The Realm of Naked Men

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing game that lets you create your own character and explore a vast fantasy world with a rich story and diverse companions. The game is developed by Larian Studios, the same team behind the critically acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently in early access, which means that it is not fully finished and may contain bugs, glitches, or unfinished features.

One of the most bizarre and hilarious bugs that players have encountered in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the realm of naked men, an off-screen area that contains a group of nude male character models standing around a clothed dragonborn. This bug has baffled and amused many players, who have shared screenshots and videos of their discovery on social media and forums. But what is the purpose of this mysterious realm, and how did Larian Studios explain it?

What is the Realm of Naked Men?

The realm of naked men is a hidden segment of the Astral Plane, a dimension that exists beyond the physical world. The Astral Plane is where players can meet their dream guardian, a mysterious entity that protects them from being turned into mind flayers by a parasitic tadpole in their brain. The dream guardian can also be customized by the player during character creation.

The realm of naked men is not supposed to be visible or accessible to the player, but due to a bug, it can sometimes appear in certain situations. Some players have reported seeing it while having a long rest at their campsite, where they can interact with their companions and heal their wounds. Others have seen it during character creation, where they can choose their race, class, appearance, voice, and background. And some have seen it in multiplayer mode, especially when one player gets disconnected or uses mods.

How Did Players Discover it?

The first known report of the realm of naked men was posted on Reddit by user u/Chaos_Therum on October 8, 2020. They shared a screenshot of their campsite, where six naked men were standing in a line behind their party members, who were sleeping on their bedrolls. The user said that they had no idea how or why this happened, and that they were playing on PC with no mods.

The post quickly gained attention and comments from other players, who found the bug hilarious and curious. Some joked that the naked men were part of a secret cult or a harem, while others speculated that they were placeholders for something else. Some also shared their own experiences with the bug, saying that they had seen it in different locations or with different numbers of naked men.

What Does it Look Like?

The realm of naked men looks like a small patch of land floating in a dark void. The land has some grass, rocks, trees, and a campfire. The naked men are human males with different skin tones, hair colors, and facial features. They are all wearing nothing but underwear and boots. They stand still and stare blankly ahead, with no expressions or animations. They do not react to anything that happens around them, such as fire, dialogue, or combat.

The only exception to this rule is the dragonborn Dark Urge, who is fully clothed and looks like the default option for that race. The Dark Urge is a subrace of dragonborns who have an innate connection to magic and chaos. They have horns, scales, claws, and tails that match their draconic ancestry. The Dark Urge stands apart from the naked men, usually on their left side. They also stare ahead without moving or speaking.

Why does it Exist?

The realm of naked men may seem like a random and pointless bug, but it actually serves a very important function in the game. Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, explained the reason behind the bug in an interview with GamesRadar. They said that the realm of naked men is used for two purposes: voice-over dummies and physical avatars.

Voice-over dummies are character models that are assigned to a voice when the player selects it in the character creator. The game needs to have a physical dummy in order to play the voice samples, so one of the naked men will speak up from the shadows with the chosen voice. This way, the player can hear how their character will sound like in the game.

Physical avatars are character models that are assigned to the player in the background, while the player creates their own character. The game needs to have a physical avatar for the player to interact with the world, such as moving, fighting, or talking. The naked men are used as generic avatars that can be replaced by the player’s custom character once they finish creating it.

How did Larian Studios Respond to the Bug?

Larian Studios was aware of the bug and its popularity among the players. They did not try to hide it or deny it, but rather embraced it and joked about it. They also used it as an opportunity to communicate with their fans and get feedback on their game.

What did they Say on Twitter?

Larian Studios first acknowledged the bug on Twitter on October 9, 2020. They retweeted a post by user @amirdrassil, who had discovered that the realm of naked men was visible during character creation. They said that they had found a way to access it by using a mod that allowed them to move the camera freely. They also shared a screenshot of the realm, where eight naked men and one Dark Urge were standing around a patch of land with a piece of the dream guardian’s realm behind them.

Larian Studios commented on the post, saying “They also silently judge your character creation choices, but don’t tell anyone about that.” They also added a wink emoji, implying that they were not serious and were just having fun with their fans.

What did they Tell GamesRadar?

Larian Studios also gave more details about the bug and its function in an interview with GamesRadar on October 14, 2020. They explained that the realm of naked men was used as voice-over dummies and physical avatars, as mentioned before. They also said that they were not planning to remove it from the game, but rather make it less visible and accessible.

They said that they wanted to keep some of the mystery and magic of their game intact, and that they did not want to spoil everything for their players. They also said that they liked to see how players reacted to their bugs and glitches, and that they appreciated their feedback and suggestions. They said that they were constantly working on improving their game and fixing their issues, but that they also wanted to have some fun along the way.

How did they Handle the Bug Fix?

Larian Studios released a patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 on October 13, 2020. The patch was called Patch 1: Launch, and it included several bug fixes, improvements, and changes for the game. One of the bug fixes was related to the realm of naked men. The patch notes said:

Fixed several issues related to players getting stuck in specific locations or being unable to move.

Fixed several issues related to players getting teleported into weird locations after using specific items or interacting with specific objects.

Fixed several issues related to players getting teleported into weird locations after using multiplayer features or mods.

Fixed several issues related to players seeing weird things in weird places.

The patch did not completely remove the realm of naked men from the game, but rather made it less likely to appear or be accessed by accident. The patch also fixed some other bugs that could cause players to see or experience strange things in the game, such as talking bears, flying boats, or infinite jumps.

What are Some other Funny or Weird Bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Talking Bear

Wyll is a warlock who has a pet bear named Scratch. But sometimes, Scratch can talk and join conversations with other characters. This happens when Wyll is not in the party or when he is dead or unconscious. Scratch can flirt, joke, or spill Wyll’s secrets. Some players have even romanced Scratch with other companions.

The Flying Boat

The Underdark is a dangerous underground world that can be accessed by a boat near a goblin camp. But sometimes, the boat can fly into the air and take the player with it. The boat can soar into the sky, show the whole map, or crash into mountains. Some players have used this bug to explore or escape.

The Infinite Jump

Jumping is a useful feature that lets players move across gaps or heights. But sometimes, some characters can jump infinitely without using any movement points. This happens when they have a status effect that changes their speed, such as haste or slow. They can jump over enemies or allies, causing them to fall or get pushed.

These bugs can be fixed by reloading the game or by changing some settings. But some players have enjoyed them and have kept them as part of their Baldur’s Gate 3 experience.

FAQs

Conclusion

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that offers a lot of fun and adventure for players who love role-playing games and fantasy worlds. However, it is also a game that has many bugs and glitches that can cause unexpected or hilarious situations. Some of these bugs are related to the realm of naked men, a hidden area that contains a group of nude male character models and a clothed dragonborn. The realm of naked men is used for voice-over dummies and physical avatars, but due to a bug, it can sometimes appear or be accessed by accident.

Larian Studios has explained the reason behind this bug and has fixed it in a patch, but they have also joked about it and embraced it as part of their game’s charm. They have also addressed some other funny or weird bugs in their game, such as talking bears, flying boats, or infinite jumps. These bugs may not be intended by the developer, but they add some spice and humor to the game experience.