Top 10 Best Masks in Payday 3 to Scare Your Enemies

Payday 3 is a cooperative first-person shooter game that lets you play as a member of the notorious Payday gang, a group of professional criminals who perform daring heists across the world. In the game, you can choose from a variety of masks to wear during your missions, each with its own unique appearance and style.

Masks are not only a way to conceal your identity, but also a way to intimidate your enemies and express your personality. In this article, we will rank the top 10 best masks in Payday 3 that can scare your enemies and make you stand out from the crowd. We will base our ranking on the following criteria: design, theme, rarity, and customization. Without further ado, let’s get started!

1. Indomitable Best Masks

Indomitable is one of the best masks that shows your fearless and unstoppable attitude. It is a metallic mask with a fierce expression and a mohawk-like crest. It has a silver and black color scheme that gives it a sleek and futuristic look. Indomitable is one of the rarest masks in the game, as it can only be unlocked by completing the hardest difficulty of the game, Death Sentence. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more impressive.

2. Beaked Red

Beaked Red is a mask that creates a creepy and mysterious vibe. It is a mask that resembles a plague doctor mask, with a long beak and round eyes. It has a red and black color scheme that gives it a bloody and ominous appearance. Beaked Red is one of the most popular masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Plague Doctor achievement, which requires you to kill 100 enemies with poison weapons. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more eerie.

3. The Kitty

The Kitty is a mask that contrasts with the violent and chaotic nature of the heists and adds a touch of humor and cuteness. It is a mask that resembles a cat, with ears, whiskers, and a nose. It has a pink and white color scheme that gives it a fluffy and adorable look. The Kitty is one of the most fun masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Cat Lover achievement, which requires you to pet 10 cats during your missions. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more amusing.

4. Iron Kiss

Iron Kiss is one of the best masks that creates a menacing and intimidating impression. It is a mask that looks like a metal skull with sharp teeth and glowing eyes. It has a dark and metallic color scheme that gives it a sinister and grim look. Iron Kiss is one of the most powerful masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Iron Man achievement, which requires you to survive 10 minutes without taking any damage. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more fearsome.

5. Ballsy Almir

Ballsy Almir is one of the best masks that is a tribute to Almir Listo, the executive producer of Payday 3 and a fan favorite. It is a mask that resembles Almir’s face, with a beard, glasses, and a smile. It has a blue and yellow color scheme that gives it a cheerful and friendly look. Ballsy Almir is one of the most special masks in the game, as it can only be unlocked by creating and linking a Nebula account with your game, which is a platform that connects you with other Payday fans and developers. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it

6. The Capo

The Capo is a mask that resembles a classic mobster look with a fedora and a cigar. It has a brown and beige color scheme that gives it a stylish and confident aura. The Capo is one of the most cool masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Godfather achievement, which requires you to complete all the heists in the Mafia Pack DLC. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more classy.

7. Smokey

Smokey is one of the best masks that looks like a gas mask with a skull motif. It has a green and black color scheme that gives it a sinister and ominous atmosphere. Smokey is one of the most scary masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Toxic Avenger achievement, which requires you to kill 100 enemies with fire weapons. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more horrifying.

8. Callous Cupid

Callous Cupid is a mask that looks like a twisted version of Cupid with a bloody heart and a crossbow. It has a red and white color scheme that gives it a dark and ironic contrast. Callous Cupid is one of the most creative masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Love Hurts achievement, which requires you to kill 100 enemies with the crossbow weapon. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more bizarre.

9. Unwitnessed

Unwitnessed is a mask that looks like a blank face with no features. It has a white and gray color scheme that gives it a disturbing and unsettling effect. Unwitnessed is one of the most mysterious masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Ghost achievement, which requires you to complete a heist without being detected by any cameras or enemies. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more enigmatic.

10. The OG

The OG is the original mask of the Payday gang and a symbol of their legacy and reputation. It is a mask that looks like a clown with a wide grin and a star on the forehead. It has a blue and yellow color scheme that gives it a vibrant and lively look. The OG is one of the most iconic masks in the game, as it can be unlocked by completing the Veteran achievement, which requires you to complete all the heists in the Classic Pack DLC. You can also customize it with different patterns and colors to make it even more personalized.

FAQs

How many masks are there in Payday 3? There are 36 official masks and 3 bonus masks in Payday 3. How can I get the bonus masks in Payday 3? You can get the bonus masks by creating and linking a Nebula account with your game. How can I customize my mask in Payday 3? You can customize your mask by visiting Gleam, the Mask Designer, and buying mask patterns and spray cans. What are the benefits of wearing masks in Payday 3? Wearing masks in Payday 3 can help you conceal your identity, intimidate your enemies, and express your personality.

Conclusion

In this article, we have ranked the top 10 best masks in Payday 3 that can scare your enemies and make you stand out from the crowd. We have based our ranking on the design, theme, rarity, and customization of the masks. We have also provided a brief description and an image of each mask, as well as the way to unlock and customize them.

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article and learned something new about the masks in Payday 3. We encourage you to try out different masks and find your own favorites. We also invite you to share your opinions and feedback in the comments section below. Thank you for reading and happy heisting!