How to Find Accountants Office in Payday 3

Payday 3 is a co-op shooter game that lets you play as a member of the infamous Payday Gang, a group of criminals who pull off daring heists across America. In one of the missions, called “Rock the Cradle”, you have to infiltrate a nightclub in New York City and steal a valuable crypto wallet. To do that, you need to find and access the accountants office, where you can find clues and loot that will help you complete your objectives.

Finding the accountants office is not easy, as it is located in a restricted area of the nightclub that is guarded by security and cameras. In this article, we will show you how to find the accountants office in Payday 3, using screenshots and tips from our gameplay experience. We will also explain how to use the clues from the office to access other areas of the nightclub and find more loot.

How to Gain Access to the VIP Area?

The first step to finding the accountants office is to enter the VIP area, which is a restricted section of the nightclub that houses most of your objectives. There are two ways to gain access to this area: using a fake VIP invitation or sabotaging the speakers.

Using a Fake VIP Invitation

One way to enter the VIP area is to create a fake VIP invitation using your social engineering skills. To do this, you need to interact with various NPCs around the club, such as bartenders, bouncers, DJs, and guests. You can ask them questions, bribe them, or threaten them, depending on your approach. You can also use your hacker skills to hack into computers or phones and get information.

The goal is to get three pieces of information: a name, a code, and a color. These are randomly generated each time you play, so you have to pay attention to what NPCs say or what you find on devices. Once you have all three pieces of information, you can go to a printer near the entrance and print out your fake VIP invitation.

Once you have your fake VIP invitation, you can show it to one of the bouncers guarding the entrance to the VIP area. They will scan it and let you in.

Sabotaging The Speakers

Another way to enter the VIP area is to sabotage the speakers near the DJ booth. This will lower the security level and allow you to sneak past the bouncers without an invitation.

To do this, you need to find a screwdriver and a wire cutter, which are randomly placed around the club. You can also use your lock picking skills to open locked doors and cabinets where you might find these tools.

Once you have the tools, you need to go to the DJ booth and interact with the speakers. You will have to cut the wires and unscrew the screws, which will take some time and make some noise. You have to be careful not to alert the guards or the accountant, who might be nearby.

Once you have sabotaged the speakers, you can go to the entrance to the VIP area and walk past the bouncers. They will be distracted by the music and won’t notice you.

How to Locate the Accounting Office?

The second step to finding the accountants office is to locate it on the second floor of the nightclub. To access this area, you need to take the metal staircase that is immediately on your right after entering the VIP section. You will see a sign that says “Accounting Office” above a staff door.

To enter the office, you need to lock pick the door, which will take some time and make some noise. You have to be careful not to alert the guards or the accountant, who might be upstairs. You can also use your stealth skills to avoid detection or your combat skills to take out any enemies.

Once you have entered the office, you can find clues and loot that will help you complete your objectives. You can also interact with various objects in the office, such as computers, phones, documents, and safes.

How to Use the Clues from the Accounting Office?

The third step to finding the accountants office is to use the clues from the office to access other areas of the nightclub and find more loot. There are two main clues that you can find in the office: a red keycard and a safe combination code.

Using The Red Keycard

One clue that you can find in the office is a red keycard, which is hidden in a drawer under a desk. You can use this keycard to open locked doors that lead to other offices or rooms on the second floor. These rooms may contain more loot or objectives that you need to complete.

Using The Safe Combination Code

Another clue that you can find in the office is a safe combination code, which is written on a sticky note on a computer monitor. You can use this code to open a safe that is located in another room on the second floor. This safe may contain valuable loot or an objective that you need to complete.

Desktop Computer and Financial Records

If you want to dig deeper into the club’s finances and operations, you can hack the desktop computer and the financial records in the accountant’s office. This will not give you any immediate benefits, but it will allow you to track the accountant’s phone and use it to your advantage later. You can also find various documents related to the club’s business, such as ledgers, invoices, receipts, and more. These might give you some insights into the club’s income and expenses, as well as its connections and dealings.

FAQs

What is the Accountants role in Payday 3? The accountant is a NPC who works for the nightclub owner and manages all his financial records. She is also the owner of a crypto wallet that you need to steal for your mission. How do I Track the Accountants Movements? The accountant can be found in different locations throughout the level, such as the DJ booth, the bar, the VIP lounge, or the accounting office. You can use your hacker skills to hack into cameras or phones and see where she is. What Happens if I Alert the Accountant? If you alert the accountant, she will try to escape and alert the security. She will also lock down the accounting office and the safe, making it harder for you to access them. You will have to chase her down and get her keycard or code before she escapes. How do I get More Loot from the Accounting Office? The accounting office contains various objects that you can interact with, such as computers, phones, documents, and safes. You can use your hacker skills to hack into them and get more information or money. How do I Complete the Mission After Finding the Accountants Office? After finding the accountants office, you need to use the clues from there to access other areas of the nightclub and find more loot or objectives. You need to use the red keycard and the safe combination code to open locked doors or safes that lead to other offices or rooms.

Conclusion

In this article, we have shown you how to find the accountants office in Payday 3, using screenshots and tips from our gameplay experience. We have also explained how to use the clues from the office to access other areas of the nightclub and find more loot.

We hope this article has helped you find the accountants office in Payday 3 and complete your objectives. If you have any feedback or questions, please feel free to share them with us in the comments section below.