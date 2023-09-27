Payday 3 Rock the Cradle Heist Guide

Payday 3 is a cooperative first-person shooter game that lets you play as a member of a notorious gang of criminals who pull off daring heists across various locations. In this heist, you have to steal a crypto wallet that contains a fortune in digital currency from a shady accountant named Cassandra Rifkin. However, things are not as simple as they seem, as you will have to deal with security guards, cameras, lasers, biometric scanners, and more obstacles along the way.

In this guide, we will show you how to prepare for and complete the Rock the Cradle heist in both loud and stealth modes. We will also give you some tips and tricks to make your life easier during this challenging mission. Whether you prefer action or stealth, this guide will help you rock this heist like a pro.

How to Prepare for the Heist?

Before you start the Payday 3 heist, you need to choose your loadout wisely. Depending on which mode you choose, loud or stealth, you will need different skills, perks, equipment, and weapons to succeed. Here are some recommendations for each mode:

Loud mode: For this mode, you want to be as durable and powerful as possible. You will face a lot of enemies who will try to stop you by any means necessary. You need skills that increase your health, armor, damage resistance, ammo capacity, reload speed, etc. You also need perks that give you bonuses for killing enemies, such as increased movement speed, health regeneration, damage boost, etc. For equipment, you need items that help you survive longer and deal more damage, such as medkits, ammo bags, grenades, C4 explosives, etc. For weapons, you need guns that have high damage output, accuracy, stability, rate of fire, etc. You can choose any weapon type that suits your playstyle, such as assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, etc. However, avoid using silencers or suppressors on your weapons, as they will reduce your damage output significantly.

For this mode, you want to be as durable and powerful as possible. You will face a lot of enemies who will try to stop you by any means necessary. You need skills that increase your health, armor, damage resistance, ammo capacity, reload speed, etc. You also need perks that give you bonuses for killing enemies, such as increased movement speed, health regeneration, damage boost, etc. For equipment, you need items that help you survive longer and deal more damage, such as medkits, ammo bags, grenades, C4 explosives, etc. For weapons, you need guns that have high damage output, accuracy, stability, rate of fire, etc. You can choose any weapon type that suits your playstyle, such as assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, etc. However, avoid using silencers or suppressors on your weapons, as they will reduce your damage output significantly. Stealth mode: For this mode, you want to be as stealthy and cunning as possible. You will have to avoid being seen or heard by anyone who might alert others or call the police. You need skills that increase your stealth, such as lockpicking, hacking, ECM jamming, camera looping, etc. You also need perks that give you bonuses for being undetected, such as increased movement speed, dodge chance, critical hit chance, etc. For equipment, you need items that help you stay hidden and distract or disable enemies, such as body bags, trip mines, ECM jammers, smoke bombs, etc. For weapons, you need guns that have low noise output, high concealment, and decent damage output. You can choose any weapon type that suits your playstyle, such as pistols, submachine guns, crossbows, etc. However, make sure to use silencers or suppressors on your weapons, as they will reduce your noise output significantly.

How to Complete the Heist in Loud Mode?

The loud mode of the Rock the Cradle heist is a straightforward but intense firefight. You will have to fight your way through hordes of enemies until you reach the crypto wallet and escape with it. Here are the steps and objectives of the loud mode in detail:

Enter the Neon Cradle: Enter the club through the front or side door. Kill or intimidate the guards and bouncers.

Enter the club through the front or side door. Kill or intimidate the guards and bouncers. Access the VIP Area: Get a VIP pass from somewhere or someone and access the VIP area.

Get a VIP pass from somewhere or someone and access the VIP area. Assemble the cage: Carry cage parts from the storage room and assemble them near the accountant’s office. Watch out for snipers.

Carry cage parts from the storage room and assemble them near the accountant’s office. Watch out for snipers. Hold out for the van: Wait for the van to deliver the drill and fight off enemies.

Wait for the van to deliver the drill and fight off enemies. Steal from the VIP Areas: Optionally, steal from the VIP areas by breaking into them with lockpicks or C4. Avoid cameras and lasers.

Optionally, steal from the VIP areas by breaking into them with lockpicks or C4. Avoid cameras and lasers. Re-enable the vault keypad: Get the code to activate the vault keypad from Rifkin’s assistant’s laptop or Rifkin herself.

Get the code to activate the vault keypad from Rifkin’s assistant’s laptop or Rifkin herself. Find the vault code: Get the vault code from a note or a camera and open the vault.

Get the vault code from a note or a camera and open the vault. Drill the vault: Carry the drill from the van to the vault and place it on the vault door. Defend it from enemies who will try to sabotage it. Optionally, upgrade it with extra parts from the storage room.

Carry the drill from the van to the vault and place it on the vault door. Defend it from enemies who will try to sabotage it. Optionally, upgrade it with extra parts from the storage room. Secure the crypto wallet: Open the safe with Rifkin’s finger or an ECM jammer and get the crypto wallet.

Open the safe with Rifkin’s finger or an ECM jammer and get the crypto wallet. Escape: Escape through the front or back door or call a helicopter. Fight your way through enemies who will try to stop you.

If you are interested to know about Payday 3 Solo Heisting, then read Payday 3 Solo Heisting: Everything You Need to Know.

How to Complete the Heist in Stealth Mode?

The stealth mode of the Rock the Cradle heist is a complex but rewarding stealth operation. You will have to sneak around and avoid detection while hacking, picking locks, and manipulating people to get what you want. Here are the steps and objectives of the stealth mode in detail:

Enter the Neon Cradle: Sneak into the club through the front or side door. Deal with the guards and bouncers silently or with persuasion.

Sneak into the club through the front or side door. Deal with the guards and bouncers silently or with persuasion. Access the VIP Area: Get a VIP pass from somewhere or someone and enter the VIP area.

Get a VIP pass from somewhere or someone and enter the VIP area. Hack into Rifkin’s computer: Get a keycard from somewhere or someone and open Rifkin’s office. Hack her computer with an ECM jammer or a hacking device.

Get a keycard from somewhere or someone and open Rifkin’s office. Hack her computer with an ECM jammer or a hacking device. Find the vault code: Find the vault code in an email or a camera and open the vault.

Find the vault code in an email or a camera and open the vault. Secure the crypto wallet: Open the safe with Rifkin’s finger or an ECM jammer and grab the crypto wallet.

Open the safe with Rifkin’s finger or an ECM jammer and grab the crypto wallet. Escape: Escape through the front or back door or call a helicopter. Avoid being spotted by anyone.

If you are interested to know about Payday 3 Bank Heist, then read Ultimate Guide to Bank Heist in Payday 3.

Tips and Tricks for Completing the Heist

Plan ahead: Before you start the heist, scout the area and look for possible entry points, exit points, hiding spots, loot locations, enemy patrols, cameras, etc. This will help you decide which route to take and which objectives to prioritize.

Before you start the heist, scout the area and look for possible entry points, exit points, hiding spots, loot locations, enemy patrols, cameras, etc. This will help you decide which route to take and which objectives to prioritize. Communicate with your team: If you are playing with other players, make sure to communicate with them and coordinate your actions. Use voice chat or text chat to share information, warn each other of dangers, ask for help, etc. This will make your heist smoother and more efficient.

If you are playing with other players, make sure to communicate with them and coordinate your actions. Use voice chat or text chat to share information, warn each other of dangers, ask for help, etc. This will make your heist smoother and more efficient. Be flexible: During the heist, things might not go according to plan. You might encounter unexpected obstacles or enemies, or you might trigger an alarm or a lockdown. In these situations, you need to be flexible and adapt to the changing circumstances. Don’t panic or give up; instead, look for alternative solutions or escape routes.

FAQs

How much Money can I get From the Rock the Cradle heist? The amount of money you can get from the Rock the Cradle heist depends on several factors, such as how much money is in the crypto wallet, how well you perform during the heist, how many extra loot items you steal, etc. The more money there is in the wallet, the harder it will be to get it. How Long does it Take to Complete the Rock the Cradle heist? The duration of the Rock the Cradle heist depends on several factors, such as which mode you choose, loud or stealth, how fast you complete each objective, how many times you fail or restart, etc. The loud mode generally takes less time than the stealth mode, as it requires more patience and precision. How many Players can Play the Rock the Cradle Heist? The Rock the Cradle heist can be played by up to four players in online co-op mode. You can also play it solo with AI teammates, or offline with no teammates. However, playing with other players is more fun and easier, as you can share resources, cover each other, and coordinate your actions. How Hard is the Rock the Cradle Heist? The difficulty of the Rock the Cradle heist depends on several factors, such as which mode you choose, loud or stealth, which difficulty level you select, normal, hard, very hard, etc., how experienced and skilled you are, etc.

Conclusion

The Rock the Cradle heist is one of the most exciting and challenging heists in Payday 3. It offers two different modes of gameplay: loud and stealth. Both modes have their own advantages and disadvantages and require different skills and strategies to complete.

Whichever mode you choose, this guide will help you prepare for and complete the heist successfully. We have provided you with detailed steps and objectives for each mode, as well as screenshots and diagrams to illustrate them. We have also given you some tips and tricks to make your heist easier and more efficient. Whether you are a beginner or a veteran, this guide will help you rock this heist like a pro.