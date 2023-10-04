Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing video game that lets you create your own character and embark on an epic adventure in a rich fantasy world. One of the most important choices you will have to make in the game is which deity you want to worship, especially if you play as a cleric. Your choice of deity will affect your character’s abilities, alignment, and interactions with the world. But how do you choose from the 24 deities available in the game? What are their concepts and ideologies? How do they influence the game’s story and gameplay?

In this article, we will explain every Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities and what they stand for. Whether you are looking for guidance, inspiration, or curiosity, this article will help you understand the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities and how to choose the best one for your character.

What is Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities?

Deities are powerful beings that rule over different aspects of existence in the Forgotten Realms. They grant their followers divine magic and guidance and expect them to uphold their values and principles. Some Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities are benevolent and compassionate, while others are malevolent and cruel. Some deities are specific to certain races or cultures, while others are more universal. Some deities have rivalries or alliances with other deities, which can affect the relationships between their worshippers.

Why does Choosing a Deity Matter in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Choosing a deity is not just a cosmetic option in Baldur’s Gate 3. It has significant gameplay and story implications for your character. Here are some of the reasons why choosing a deity matters:

Your choice of deity determines your character’s alignment, which is a combination of two factors: moral (good, neutral, or evil) and ethical (lawful, chaotic, or neutral). Your alignment reflects your character’s outlook on life and how they deal with moral dilemmas. It also affects how other characters perceive you and how they react to your actions.

Your choice of deity determines your character’s domain, which is a specific area of divine influence that grants you special abilities and spells. For example, if you choose Selune as your deity, you will have access to the Life domain, which gives you healing and protective magic. If you choose Tempus as your deity, you will have access to the War domain, which gives you combat-enhancing magic.

Your choice of deity affects your character’s dialogue options and interactions with other characters. Depending on your deity, you may have different ways of expressing yourself and persuading others. You may also have different opinions and attitudes towards certain topics or events. For example, if you choose Lolth as your deity, you may be more arrogant and ruthless than if you choose Eilistraee as your deity.

Your choice of deity affects your character’s relationship with certain factions and groups in the game. Some factions may be friendly or hostile towards you based on your deity. For example, if you choose Bane as your deity, you may have trouble getting along with the Harpers, a group of freedom fighters who oppose tyranny. If you choose Kelemvor as your deity, you may have an advantage when dealing with the Dead Three cultists, who worship Bane, Bhaal, and Myrkul.

How to Choose a Deity in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Choosing a Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities is not a simple task. You have to consider many factors, such as your character’s personality, background, goals, and preferences. You also have to weigh the pros and cons of each deity, such as their alignment, domain, reputation, and influence. To help you make an informed decision, here is a list of every Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities and what they stand for:

Bane: Bane is the god of hate, fear, and tyranny. He seeks to dominate all living beings with his iron fist. He is evil and lawful.

FAQs

Do Deities Baldur’s Gate 3 in Matter? One of the most crucial options you’ll have to make as a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities is which Deity you choose to serve, as they play an important role in the game. Who are the Gods of Death in Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities Gate? Bhaal, also known as the Lord of Murder, is a legal evil dead murder deity. He is one of the Dead Three, along with Myrkul, Lord of the Dead, and Bane, Lord of Tyranny, and is noted for being aggressive, cruel, and malicious.

Conclusion

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities is a role-playing video game that offers you a lot of choices and customization for your character. One of the most important choices you will have to make is which deity you want to worship, especially if you play as a cleric. Your choice of deity will affect your character’s abilities, alignment, and interactions with the world. In this article, we have explained every deity available in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what they stand for. We hope you found this article helpful and informative.