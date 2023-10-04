Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin Characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing game based on the Dungeons & Dragons system that allows you to create your own character or choose from one of the pre-made Origin Characters. Origin Characters are not just templates for your character’s race, class, and appearance; they are also fully fleshed-out personalities with their own backstories, motivations, goals, opinions, relationships, and quests. Choosing an Origin Character means that you will experience the game’s story from their perspective, as well as having unique dialogue options, interactions, romances, and outcomes.

There are seven Origin Characters available in Baldur’s Gate 3, each with their own strengths, weaknesses, skills, and secrets. In this article, we will introduce you to each of them and give you some tips on how to play them effectively and how to interact with them. Whether you want to be a healer, a wizard, a rogue, a warlock, a fighter, a barbarian, or something else entirely, there is an Origin Character for you.

Baldur's Gate 3 All Origin Characters

Origin Characters are pre-made characters that you can play as or recruit as companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. They each have their own unique race, class, abilities, personality, and backstory that connect with the main plot of the game. Here some Characters are shown.

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is a half-elf cleric who serves Shar, the goddess of darkness and night. She is secretive, cynical, pragmatic, and loyal to her faith. She willingly underwent a ritual to remove her memories in order to protect the secrets of her fellow Shar worshippers. She is on a mission to retrieve a holy relic that is somehow connected to the mind flayer tadpole in her head.

Shadowheart is the best healer in the game, thanks to her cleric spells and abilities. She can also deal some damage with her mace or crossbow or use her trickery skills to sneak around and disarm traps. She is proficient in wisdom and dexterity, which make her good at perception, insight, stealth, and acrobatics.

Gale

Gale is a human wizard who has a passion for magic and knowledge. He was once the lover of Mystra, the goddess of magic, until his ambition led him to the brink of catastrophe. He tried to absorb the power of a Netherese artifact, but it backfired and killed him. Mystra resurrected him, but at a cost: he now has a bomb in his chest that can only be defused by consuming powerful magic items. He is looking for a way to undo his mistake and restore his relationship with Mystra.

Gale is a versatile spellcaster who can use his wizard spells and abilities to deal damage, control the battlefield, buff his allies, or debuff his enemies. He can also use his intelligence and charisma skills to solve problems, persuade people, or deceive them. He is proficient in intelligence and charisma, which make him good at arcana, history, investigation, persuasion, and deception.

Astarion

Astarion is an elf rogue who was turned into a vampire spawn by a cruel master named Cazador. He spent two hundred years as his slave, hunting and feeding on innocent people. He was finally freed when the mind flayer ship crashed and gave him the ability to walk in the sun. He is now seeking revenge on Cazador and power for himself.

Astarion is a skilled fighter who can use his rogue skills and abilities to deal massive damage with his rapier or bow, sneak around and backstab his enemies, or use his cunning action to dash, disengage, or hide. He can also use his dexterity and charisma skills to pick locks, pick pockets, or charm people. He is proficient in dexterity and charisma, which make him good at acrobatics, sleight of hand, stealth, insight, performance, and deception.

Wyll

Wyll is a human warlock who made a pact with a devil in exchange for greater power. He used his magic to fight against the monsters and devils that menace the Sword Coast. He became known as the Blade of Frontiers, a hero admired by many people. However, he also became trapped in an infernal game that he is struggling to play. He is looking for a way to break free from his contract and redeem himself.

Wyll is a powerful spellcaster who can use his warlock spells and abilities to blast his enemies with eldritch blasts or fireballs or use his hexes or curses to weaken them or inflict them with various effects. He can also use his charisma skills to inspire people or intimidate them. He is proficient in charisma and constitution which make him good at athletics intimidation performance persuasion and survival.

Lae’zel

Lae’zel is a githyanki fighter, a race of warriors who live in the astral plane and raid other worlds. She has a high strength and constitution, making her a formidable melee combatant. She can use heavy armor and weapons, as well as a special ability called Jump, which lets her leap across the battlefield and deal extra damage. She also has access to psionic powers, such as Mage Hand and Mind Sliver, that can manipulate objects and enemies.

Lae’zel’s personality is proud, loyal, and ruthless. She follows the strict code of honor of her people, who value strength and discipline above all else. She has no patience for weakness or cowardice and will not hesitate to kill anyone who stands in her way. She sees herself as a conqueror of the cosmos, destined to reclaim the ancient githyanki empire from the mind flayers.

Karlach

Karlach is a tiefling barbarian, a race of people who have infernal blood and horns. She has a high strength and charisma, making her a powerful and charismatic leader. She can use medium armor and weapons, as well as a special ability called Rage, which lets her enter a state of fury that increases her damage and resistance. She also has access to fire magic, such as Hellish Rebuke and Burning Hands, that can scorch her enemies.

Karlach’s personality is rebellious, adventurous, and compassionate. She escaped from ten years of servitude in the Hells, where she was forced to fight in the Blood War between devils and demons. She managed to steal an infernal engine from her former master, which replaced her heart and gave her enhanced abilities. She now seeks to free other tieflings from their infernal bonds and find a new purpose in life.

The Dark Urge

The Dark Urge is a customizable character that you can create yourself. You can choose their race, class, appearance, name, and whatever else you want. However, there is one thing that sets them apart from other characters: they have a dark past that haunts them. They remember nothing but a path paved with blood and unimaginable cruelty that whispers to them from within. They have an urge to kill that they cannot control or escape.

The Dark Urge’s personality is determined by your choices and actions in the game. You can choose to embrace or resist your dark side, becoming an anti-hero or a villain in the story. Your dark urge will influence your dialogue options and alignment, as well as your relationships with other characters. You will also have access to unique events and quests that relate to your past and present.

FAQs

Conclusion

In conclusion, Origin Characters are pre-made characters that you can play as in Baldur’s Gate 3. They each have their own unique race, class, abilities, and personality, as well as their own backstory that connects with the main plot. Choosing an Origin Character can affect your gameplay and story experience, as well as your interactions with other characters. Therefore, it is important to choose an Origin Character that suits your playstyle and preferences.