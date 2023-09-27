How Many People are Playing Payday 3 – A Success or Flop

Payday 3 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, as it is the sequel to the hugely popular co-op heist shooter Payday 2. The game was released on September 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Game Pass. But how many people are actually playing Payday 3, and is it a success or flop?

In this article, we will look at the player count of Payday 3 across different platforms, the server issues and negative reviews that plagued the launch, and the gameplay features and future updates that might improve the game.

What is Payday 3?

Payday 3 is a co-op first-person shooter that lets you and up to three friends pull off various heists, from robbing banks and casinos to stealing nuclear warheads and breaking into secret bunkers. You can choose from a roster of iconic characters, each with their own skills and personalities, and customize your weapons, masks, outfits, and perks. You can also decide whether to go loud or stealthy, depending on the mission and your preference.

Payday 3 is developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by Deep Silver. It is the third installment in the Payday series, which started with Payday: The Heist in 2011 and continued with Payday 2 in 2012. The game has a loyal fan base that has been waiting for a new sequel for almost a decade.

Why is Payday 3 Popular?

Payday 3 is popular because it offers a unique and thrilling co-op experience that combines action, strategy, teamwork, and customization. The game has a variety of heists that challenge you to plan, execute, and escape with as much loot as possible. The game also has a dynamic difficulty system that adapts to your performance and adds random events and surprises to keep you on your toes.

Payday 3 also has a loyal fan base that has been supporting the game since its announcement in 2016. The game has received over $40 million in crowdfunding from fans who wanted to see the game come to life. The game also has a strong community that creates mods, guides, fan art, memes, and more.

How many People Play Payday 3 on Steam?

According to SteamDB, Payday 3 has had a peak concurrent player count of over 66,000 since its launch on September 21, 2023. The game also reached over 900,000 unique daily players on its first day. The game ranked among the top-selling games on Steam, alongside other popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 24, and CS:GO.

However, the player count also dropped significantly after the launch due to server issues and negative reviews. As of September 27, 2023, the peak concurrent player count was around 15,000, while the average concurrent player count was around 10,000. The game also received mostly negative reviews on Steam, with only 38% of the 21,684 user reviews being positive.

Payday 3 Success or Flop?

The game boasts improved graphics, gameplay, and customization options.

However, the game has also received mixed reviews from critics and players alike. Some of the common complaints include:

What Caused the Server Problems?

According to Starbreeze Studios, the server problems were caused by the unexpected high demand and traffic that overwhelmed the matchmaking and game servers. The game had over 220,000 concurrent players across all platforms on its launch day, which exceeded the capacity of the servers. This resulted in players being unable to connect to the servers or join online matches.

The server problems started around 21:45 CEST on September 21, 2023, and lasted for several days. The developers worked with their partners and vendors to identify and fix the root cause of the issue and restore full functionality across all online services. They also rolled out several patches and updates to improve the server stability and performance.

How did the Developers Respond?

The developers apologized profusely for the server problems and thanked the players for their patience and support. They also communicated regularly with the players through their social media channels and provided updates on the server status and progress. They also offered compensation to the players who were affected by the server problems, such as free in-game currency, items, and DLCs.

The developers also acknowledged that they should have been better prepared for the launch and that they would work tirelessly to improve the game and prevent such issues from happening again. They also promised to deliver more content and features for Payday 3 in the future.

How did the Players React?

The players reacted with a mix of frustration, disappointment, anger, and sympathy. Many players expressed their dissatisfaction with the server problems and demanded refunds or compensation. Some players also criticized the developers for releasing an unfinished or broken game and accused them of being greedy or incompetent.

However, some players also showed their understanding and appreciation for the developers’ efforts and apologized for being rude or harsh. Some players also praised the game for its gameplay and potential and encouraged other players to give it a chance or wait for it to be fixed.

The players also created memes, jokes, fan art, videos, and more about Payday 3’s server problems. Some of them were humorous or sarcastic, while others were supportive or optimistic.

Despite the server issues and negative reviews, Payday 3 still has a lot of gameplay features and future updates that might improve the game and attract more players.

What are the main Gameplay Mechanics of Payday 3?

Payday 3’s main gameplay mechanics are similar to its predecessor’s. The game is a co-op first-person shooter that lets you pull off various heists with up to three friends or AI teammates. You can choose from a roster of iconic characters, each with their own skills and personalities.

You can also customize your weapons, masks, outfits, perks, skills, abilities, gadgets, vehicles, safe houses, crews, contracts, reputations, bounties, achievements, trophies, challenges, leaderboards, statistics.

What are the New Features and Improvements in Payday 3?

Payday 3 has introduced several new features and improvements that make the game more realistic, immersive, and fun. Some of these features are:

Crime.net 2.0 : This is the new online service that connects you to other players and contracts. It has a revamped user interface, a new chat system, a new reputation system, a new bounty system, and more. It also allows you to create your own custom heists and share them with other players.

: This is the new online service that connects you to other players and contracts. It has a revamped user interface, a new chat system, a new reputation system, a new bounty system, and more. It also allows you to create your own custom heists and share them with other players. Dynamic Heists : This is the new feature that makes the heists more unpredictable and varied. The heists have multiple stages, branching paths, random events, and different outcomes depending on your choices and actions. The heists also have different difficulty levels, modifiers, and challenges that affect the gameplay and rewards.

: This is the new feature that makes the heists more unpredictable and varied. The heists have multiple stages, branching paths, random events, and different outcomes depending on your choices and actions. The heists also have different difficulty levels, modifiers, and challenges that affect the gameplay and rewards. Next-Gen Graphics : This is the new feature that makes the game look stunning and realistic. The game uses the Unreal Engine 5, which enables high-quality graphics, lighting, shadows, textures, animations, physics, sound, and more. The game also supports ray tracing, 4K resolution, 60 FPS, HDR, and VR.

: This is the new feature that makes the game look stunning and realistic. The game uses the Unreal Engine 5, which enables high-quality graphics, lighting, shadows, textures, animations, physics, sound, and more. The game also supports ray tracing, 4K resolution, 60 FPS, HDR, and VR. Enhanced AI : This is the new feature that makes the AI smarter and more responsive. The AI teammates can communicate with you, follow your commands, use gadgets, drive vehicles, and more. The AI enemies can also adapt to your tactics, flank you, call for backup, use cover, and more.

: This is the new feature that makes the AI smarter and more responsive. The AI teammates can communicate with you, follow your commands, use gadgets, drive vehicles, and more. The AI enemies can also adapt to your tactics, flank you, call for backup, use cover, and more. Expanded Customization: This is the new feature that lets you customize your character and gameplay to your liking. You can choose from a wide range of weapons, masks, outfits, perks, skills, abilities, gadgets, vehicles, safe houses, crews, contracts, reputations, bounties, achievements, trophies, challenges, leaderboards, statistics.

FAQs

Conclusion

Payday 3 is a co-op first-person shooter that lets you pull off various heists with your friends or AI teammates. The game has a high player count across different platforms but also faced server issues and negative reviews that affected its launch and reputation. The game has a lot of gameplay features and future updates that might improve the game and attract more players.