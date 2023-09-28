If you are a fan of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO), you know how frustrating it can be when you encounter errors that prevent you from playing online with other players. One of the most common errors that many CSGO players face is the “connecting to CSGO network” error. This error means that your game client cannot connect to the CSGO network server, which is responsible for handling all online interactions between players. As a result, you cannot join or create any online games or access your game data. This error can last for a few minutes or hours, depending on various factors.

But don’t worry, there are some possible solutions that you can try to fix this CSGO Network Error. In this article, we will explain the main causes and solutions for this error. We will also provide some FAQs that may answer some of your questions about this error. By following these methods, you can hopefully enjoy playing CSGO online without any issues. Let’s get started!

How to Fix the Connecting to CSGO Network Error?

Are you a CSGO fan who is frustrated by the ‘connecting to CSGO network’ error? This error prevents you from playing online with other players and accessing your game data. It usually happens because of problems on your side, not the game’s side. But don’t worry, there are some easy solutions that you can try to fix CSGO Network Error. Here are some ways for how to fix the ‘connecting to CSGO network’ error.

Method 1: Restart Steam and CSGO

The first and simplest method that you can try to fix this CSGO Network Error is to restart Steam and CSGO. Sometimes, there may be some temporary glitches or bugs that affect the connection between your game client and the CSGO network server. By restarting Steam and CSGO, you can refresh your connection and resolve these issues.

To restart Steam and CSGO properly, follow these steps:

Close CSGO if it is running.

Right-click on the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit.

Wait for a few seconds and then launch Steam again.

Open CSGO and check if the error is gone.

This method can work for some users who are facing this error due to minor glitches or bugs. However, if this method does not work for you, you can try the next method.

Method 2: Check Your Internet Connection

Another possible cause of this error is a poor or unstable internet connection. If your internet speed is too slow or your ping is too high, you may have trouble connecting to the CSGO network server. This can result in this error or other connection issues, such as lag, packet loss, or disconnection.

To check your internet connection, you can use a speed test tool, such as Speedtest or Fast. These tools can measure your internet speed and ping and show you the results. Ideally, you should have an internet speed of at least 5 Mbps and a ping of less than 100 ms to play CSGO smoothly.

If your internet connection is not good enough, you can try some ways to improve it, such as:

Use a wired connection instead of a wireless connection. A wired connection can provide a more stable and faster internet connection than a wireless connection, which can be affected by interference, distance, or obstacles.

Change your DNS server. A DNS server is a service that translates domain names into IP addresses. Sometimes, your default DNS server may be slow or unreliable, which can affect your internet connection. You can change your DNS server to a faster or more secure one, such as Google Public DNS or Cloudflare DNS.

Use a VPN. A VPN is a service that encrypts and routes your internet traffic through a remote server. This can help you bypass any network restrictions or throttling that may affect your internet connection. It can also help you connect to a different CSGO network Error that may not have this error. However, using a VPN may also increase your ping or reduce your speed, so you should choose a VPN that has good performance and low latency.

Method 3: Verify the Integrity of Game Files

Another possible cause of this error is corrupted or missing game files. Sometimes, your game files may get damaged or deleted due to various reasons, such as disk errors, virus infections, power outages, or improper updates. This can affect the functionality of your game and cause this error or other problems.

To fix this CSGO Network Error, you can verify the integrity of game files in Steam. This is a feature that scans and repairs any corrupted or missing game files in your Steam library. To verify the integrity of game files for CSGO, follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to your Library.

Right-click on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and select Properties.

Go to the Local Files tab and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Wait for the process to complete and then launch CSGO again.

This method can fix any issues that are related to game files and cause this error. However, if this method does not work for you, you can try the next method.

Another possible cause of this error is an outdated or incompatible graphics driver. A graphics driver is a software that enables your computer to communicate with your graphics card and display the graphics on your screen. If your graphics driver is not up to date or compatible with your game, you may experience this error or other graphical issues, such as low FPS, stuttering, crashing, or freezing.

To fix this issue, you can update your graphics driver manually or automatically. To update your graphics driver manually, follow these steps:

Identify your graphics card model and manufacturer. You can do this by using a tool like GPU-Z or by checking the Device Manager in Windows.

Go to the official website of your graphics card manufacturer and download the latest driver for your graphics card model and operating system.

Run the downloaded file and follow the instructions to install the driver.

Restart your computer and launch CSGO again.

Method 5: Disable Your Firewall or Antivirus Software

Another possible cause of this error is some firewall or antivirus software that may block the connection to CSGO network server. Some firewall or antivirus software may mistakenly identify CSGO as a threat and prevent it from accessing the internet. This can result in this error or other connection issues.

To fix this CSGO Network Error, you can disable your firewall or antivirus software temporarily while playing CSGO. To disable your firewall in Windows 10, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Security > Firewall & network protection

Restart your computer and launch CSGO again.

To disable your antivirus software, you can follow the instructions from the official website of your antivirus software provider. However, you should be careful when disabling your firewall or antivirus software, as this may expose your computer to potential threats. You should only disable them while playing CSGO and enable them again after you finish playing.

Method 6: Change Your Steam Download Region

Another possible cause of this error is the Steam download region that you have selected in your Steam settings. The Steam download region determines which server you will connect to when downloading or updating games, as well as when playing online games. Sometimes, the server that you are connected to may be overloaded, down, or experiencing issues that can cause this error. To fix this CSGO Network Error, to change your Steam download region, follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to Settings > Downloads.

Under Download Region, select a different region from the drop-down menu. You can choose a region that is close to your location or has a low load.

Click on OK and restart Steam.

Launch CSGO and check if the error is gone.

This method can help you connect to a different CSGO network server that may not have this error. However, if this method does not work for you, you can try the next method.

Method 7: Reinstall Steam and CSGO

The last and most drastic method that you can try to fix CSGO Network Error is to reinstall Steam and CSGO completely. This method can fix any issues CSGO Network Error that are related to Steam or CSGO installation and cause this error. However, this method will also delete all your game data and settings, such as your progress, achievements, preferences, skins, etc. Therefore, you should back them up before reinstalling Steam and CSGO.

To uninstall and reinstall Steam and CSGO, follow these steps:

Go to Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features.

Find Steam in the list of programs and click on Uninstall.

Follow the instructions to uninstall Steam from your computer.

Go to the official website of Steam and download the latest version of Steam.

Run the downloaded file and follow the instructions to install Steam on your computer.

Log in to your Steam account and go to Library.

Find Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in the list of games and click on Install.

Wait for the installation to complete and then launch CSGO again.

If you want to know more details about the best pistol skins, then read Top 10 Best Pistol Skins in Counter-Strike 2

FAQs

How do I Know if I have CSGO Network Error? You will see a message saying “connecting to CSGO network Error” in the bottom right corner of your screen when you launch CSGO or try to access any online features of the game. This message will not disappear after a few seconds as it normally does but will stay there indefinitely. How Long does this Error Last? This error can last for a few minutes or hours, depending on various factors. Sometimes, this error may resolve itself after a while without any intervention from your side. However, sometimes, this error may persist for a long time and require some actions from your side to fix it. Is this Error Related to VAC? No, this error is not related to VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat). VAC is a system that detects and bans players who use cheats or hacks in online games. If you have been banned by VAC, you will see a different message saying “VAC was unable to verify your game session” or “An issue with your computer is blocking the VAC system”. Is this Error Related to Prime Status? No, this error is not related to Prime Status. Prime Status is a feature that allows you to play with other players who have verified their phone number and reached a certain level in CSGO. This error is related to the connection between your game client and the CSGO network Error, not the Prime Status. Is this Error Related to Trust Factor? No, this error is not related to Trust Factor. Trust Factor is a system that matches you with other players who have a similar level of trustworthiness in CSGO. Trust Factor is based on various factors, such as your behavior, reports, commendations, etc.

Conclusion

We hope that this article has helped you fix the connecting to CSGO network error that has been bothering you. This error can be caused by various factors, such as glitches, bugs, internet connection, game files, graphics driver, firewall, antivirus software, or Steam download region. We have provided seven possible solutions that you can try to fix this CSGO Network Error. You can try them one by one until you find the one that works for you.

If you have any feedback or questions about this article or this error, please feel free to leave a comment below.