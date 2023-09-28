Disable Camera in Payday 3

Payday 3 is a co-operative first-person shooter game that lets you play as the infamous Payday Gang, a group of professional heisters who pull off daring and lucrative heists. In the game, you will encounter various security systems that can alert the cops and ruin your plans, such as cameras. Cameras are devices that can spot you and your teammates and mark you for the enemies to see.

Disable cameras can be very useful for stealth and avoiding detection, as well as for completing certain objectives that require hacking or accessing the camera feed. In this article, we will show you how to disable cameras in Payday 3 using different methods, as well as some tips and tricks for doing so.

Find and Eliminate the Security Guard to Disable cameras

One way to disable cameras in Payday 3 is to find and eliminate the security guard who is watching the cameras in the security room. The security room is usually located in a fixed place in each heist, and you can identify it by looking for a blue keycard icon on the door. To get inside, you will need to either find a keycard, pick the lock, or use a shaped charge. Once inside, you will need to silently kill the guard and answer his radio to avoid raising the alarm.

This will disable all the cameras in the level, as there will be no one watching the feed. The benefit of this method is that it is permanent and effective, as you don’t have to worry about the cameras anymore. The drawback is that it can be risky and costly, as you may need to use a keycard, a shaped charge, or a body bag, and you may also alert other guards or civilians if you are not careful.

Method 2: Hack and Loop the Cameras

Another way to disable cameras in Payday 3 is to hack and loop them using the Hacker and Secure Loop skills. These skills are part of the Hacker skill tree, which is perfect for stealth activities. To unlock these skills, you will need to play more heists until you get enough skill points, and then equip them in the Loadout menu. To hack a camera, you will need to stand close to it and press F (PC), X (Xbox), or Square (PS).

This will start the hacking process on your phone. To loop a camera, you will need to right-click and select the Secure Loop option. This will make the camera loop its footage, making you undetectable by the camera. The benefit of this method is that it is quick and easy, as you don’t have to find the security room or kill anyone. The drawback is that it is temporary and limited, as you can only hack one camera at a time, and the loop will last for a few seconds.

Method 3: Use Mods or Cheats

A third way to disable cameras in Payday 3 is to use mods or cheats that can do this for you. Mods are unofficial modifications that can enhance or change the game in various ways, such as adding new features, improving graphics, or fixing bugs. Cheats are codes or programs that can give you an unfair advantage in the game, such as unlimited money, ammo, or health.

To find and install mods or cheats, you will need to visit some websites or forums that offer them, such as Nexus Mods, Mod DB, or Cheat Happens. Some examples of mods or cheats that can disable cameras are Camera Loop, Silent Assassin, or Payday 3 Trainer. The benefit of this method is that it is powerful and convenient, as you can disable cameras with a simple click or a key press. The drawback is that it is unofficial and risky, as you may encounter bugs, crashes, or bans if you use them.

Tips and Tricks for Disabling Cameras

Here are some additional tips and tricks for disabling cameras in Payday 3:

Use a silenced weapon or a melee weapon to kill the security guard, as loud weapons will alert the enemies.

Use a body bag to hide the corpse of the security guard, as leaving it in the open may raise suspicion.

Use a jammer or an ECM to temporarily disable cameras and other electronic devices, such as alarms, doors, or ATMs.

Use a spotter or a drone to mark the cameras and other enemies for you and your teammates, making it easier to avoid or disable them.

Use a thermal camera or a night vision to see the cameras and other enemies in the dark, especially in low-light areas.

Use a mask or a disguise to blend in with the civilians or the guards, making it less likely for the cameras to detect you.

If you have any error in linking tokens in Payday-3 please check this article Fixed: Payday 3 Linking Token Not Found

FAQs

How many cameras are there in each heist? The number of cameras in each heist varies depending on the level design, the difficulty, and the randomization. Some heists may have more cameras than others, and some cameras may be placed in different locations each time you play. What happens if I shoot or destroy a camera? Shooting or destroying a camera will disable it, but it will also alert the enemies and raise the alarm. If you want to disable a camera without making noise, you should use the hack and loop method or the mod and cheat method.

Conclusion

In conclusion, disabling cameras in Payday 3 can be very useful for stealth and avoiding detection, as well as for completing certain objectives that require hacking or accessing the camera feed. There are different methods to disable cameras in Payday 3, such as finding and eliminating the security guard, hacking and looping the cameras, or using mods or cheats. Each method has its benefits and drawbacks, and you may want to choose the one that suits your playstyle and preference. We hope this article has helped you learn how to disable cameras in Payday 3, and we encourage you to try out the methods and share your feedback with us.