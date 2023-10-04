Phantom Liberty Ending Explained – Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that offers multiple endings depending on the choices you make throughout the story. One of the most intriguing and mysterious endings is Phantom Liberty, which is also one of the hardest to unlock. In this article, we will explain what Phantom Liberty Ending is, how to get it, what happens in it, and what are the consequences of it. We will also compare it to other endings and see how it affects the characters and the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

What is Phantom Liberty Ending?

Phantom Liberty is an ending that involves V, Johnny Silverhand, Rogue Amendiares, and a group of elite mercenaries called the Phantom Thieves. It is a secret ending that requires a specific set of conditions to be met, and it is only available if you have a high enough relationship with Johnny. Phantom Liberty Ending is a daring heist that aims to infiltrate Arasaka Tower, reach Mikoshi, and free Johnny’s soul from the Relic chip. It is also a suicide mission that has a very low chance of success and a high risk of death for everyone involved.

All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Endings:

Ending What Happens Major Consequences 1 – V sends Songbird to the moon V helps Songbird escape from Hansen and the FIA, and doesn’t give Songbird to Reed at the spaceport Alex lives, Songbird lives, Reed dies, and you don’t get an alternate base game ending 2 – V gives Songbird to the FIA V helps Songbird escape from Hansen and the FIA, but then gives Songbird to Reed at the spaceport Alex lives, Songbird lives, Reed lives, and you get the option of an alternate base game ending 3 – V kills Songbird at her request V helps Reed try to capture Songbird, then kills Songbird at the Cynosure base Alex dies, Songbird dies, Reed lives, and you don’t get the option of an alternate base game ending 4 – V refuses to kill Songbird V helps Reed try to capture Songbird, but doesn’t kill Songbird at the Cynosure base Alex dies, Songbird lives, Reed lives, and you get the option of an alternate base game ending

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the latest DLC expansion that gives V more options to shape their fate in Night City. One of these options is a new ending that promises to save V from their inevitable doom. But is it really worth it?

In the main game, V had no way to escape their death sentence. Whether they chose Arasaka, Johnny, or themselves, they were doomed to either lose their identity, their body, or their life. But in Phantom Liberty, there is a way to survive: by handing over Songbird, the mysterious netrunner who holds the key to the Neural Matrix, to Reed and the NUSA government.

This choice leads to two possible endings: one where you kill Reed and let Songbird escape to the Moon, and one where you agree to Reed’s deal and let him take Songbird in exchange for curing you. Both endings result in V being alive and free of the chip, but at a terrible cost.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the DLC expansion that adds more choices and consequences to V’s story in Night City. One of these choices is a new ending that allows V to survive their terminal condition. But is it really a happy ending?

In this ending, V wakes up two years after handing over Songbird, the netrunner who holds the key to the Neural Matrix, to Reed and the NUSA government. V has been cured of the chip, but at a terrible cost. They have lost everything and everyone they cared about.

Johnny is gone, having sacrificed himself to save V. Judy, Kerry, River, and Panam have moved on with their lives, some of them even getting married. V’s friends think they abandoned them or died. The only person who still cares about V is Viktor, their old ripperdoc.

But that’s not all. V also loses their edge as a mercenary. The chip fix has made them incompatible with any advanced cyberware, leaving them vulnerable and weak. They can’t even defend themselves against two low-level thugs who attack them on the street.

The ending shows V talking to Misty, who tells them they have to live a normal life now, like everyone else. The camera zooms out to reveal a V that looks nothing like the one we played as. They have shaved their head, removed their makeup and cyberware, and blended into the crowd.

This ending is supposed to be the “best” one, where V survives and escapes their fate. But it feels more like a nightmare than a dream. V survives, but they lose their identity, their purpose, and their happiness. They become a nobody in a city of dreams.

I hated this ending so much that I had to reload my save and choose a different one. The ending I picked as my “canon” one was killing Songbird at her request and then rejecting Reed’s offer, leaving me free to explore the other endings of the main game.

I don’t think this ending means that V will return in Cyberpunk 2 as the protagonist. I think it’s just another tragic ending for their story, like the others. And even though it’s the only ending where V lives, I think it’s the worst one possible. Not because it’s poorly written, but because it’s so heartbreaking.

FAQs

How do I Increase my Friendship with Johnny? You can increase your friendship with Johnny by completing his side missions (Chippin’ In, Tapeworm, A Like Supreme) and choosing dialogue options that he approves of. You can check your friendship level with Johnny in the character menu. How do I know if I Answered Johnny’s Questions Correctly? You can tell if you answered Johnny’s questions correctly by his reaction. If you answered correctly, he will smile and nod. If you answered incorrectly, he will frown and shake his head. Can I Save Rogue from Dying? No, you cannot save Rogue from dying. Her death is scripted and unavoidable in Phantom Liberty Ending. Can I Change my Mind after Choosing who will Stay in V’s Body? No, you cannot change your mind after choosing who will stay in V’s body. Your choice is final and irreversible in Phantom Liberty Ending. Can I Replay Phantom Liberty Ending after Completing it? Yes, you can replay Phantom Liberty Ending after completing it. You can either load a previous save before Nocturne Op55N1 or use the point of no return feature to return to the rooftop with Johnny.

Conclusion

Phantom Liberty Ending is one of the most challenging and rewarding endings of Cyberpunk 2077. It is a secret ending that requires a high friendship with Johnny and a correct dialogue option to unlock. It is an ending that involves a daring heist, an epic escape, and a final choice between V and Johnny. It is an ending that has major consequences for the characters and the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It is an ending that shows the true meaning of friendship, loyalty, and sacrifice.