PAYDAY 3 First Patch DELAYED, Progression Changes Coming

If you have been eagerly waiting for the first patch for PAYDAY 3, the co-op shooter game that lets you team up with your friends to pull off epic heists, we have some bad news and some good news for you. The bad news is that the patch has been delayed by more than a month due to technical issues, feedback from beta testers. The good news is that the patch will bring some major Progression Changes of system that will make the game more rewarding, balanced, and fun.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the delay and the changes, and how they will affect your gaming experience.

What is PAYDAY 3?

PAYDAY 3 is a co-op shooter game that lets you team up with up to three other players to pull off daring heists across various locations. You can choose from a variety of characters, weapons, masks, and outfits to customize your appearance and playstyle. You can also upgrade your skills and perks to unlock new abilities and bonuses.

The game was released for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and players alike, who praised its graphics, gameplay, variety, and replay value. However, it also had some bugs, glitches, and balance issues that needed to be fixed.

Why is the First Patch Delayed?

The first patch was supposed to be released on October 1, 2023, but it was delayed at the last minute. The developers announced that they needed more time to test and polish the patch before releasing it to the public. They apologized for the inconvenience and said that they would release the patch as soon as possible. They did not give a specific date for the patch, but they hinted that it would be sometime in October.

The delay of the first patch was not the only news that Starbreeze Studios shared with their fans. They also revealed that they were working on some major Progression Changes to the system of PAYDAY 3. The progression system is how players unlock new weapons, skills, perks, masks, outfits, and other items in the game. The developers said that they were not satisfied with how the progression system worked in PAYDAY 3 and that they wanted to make it more rewarding, balanced, and fun.

What are the Progression Changes Coming?

The developers revealed that one of the main features of the patch would be a major overhaul of the Progression Changes system in PAYDAY 3. They said that they wanted to make the progression more rewarding, balanced, and fun for all players. They said that they had listened to the feedback from the players and made some significant changes to the skill trees, customization options, and loot system.

More Customization Options

The developers said that they had added more customization options for the players to personalize their characters and weapons. They said that they had added new masks, outfits, weapon skins, attachments, etc. They also said that they had improved the user interface and the inventory system to make them more user-friendly and intuitive.

Some of the new customization options include:

Masks : You can now choose from over 100 different masks with various themes and styles. You can also customize the color, material, pattern, and accessories of your mask.

: You can now choose from over 100 different masks with various themes and styles. You can also customize the color, material, pattern, and accessories of your mask. Outfits : You can now choose from over 50 different outfits with various themes and styles. You can also customize the color, material, pattern, and accessories of your outfit.

: You can now choose from over 50 different outfits with various themes and styles. You can also customize the color, material, pattern, and accessories of your outfit. Weapon skins: You can now choose from over 200 different weapon skins with various themes and styles. You can also customize the color, material, pattern, and accessories of your weapon skin.

The progression changes will include:

A new XP system that will reward players for completing objectives, killing enemies, and performing other actions in each heist.

A new skill tree system that will allow players to customize their characters with different abilities and bonuses.

A new perk deck system that will give players passive benefits that suit their playstyle and preferences.

A new weapon mod system that will let players modify their guns with various attachments and enhancements.

A new cosmetic system that will enable players to change their appearance with different masks, outfits, colors, patterns, and stickers.

Reactions of Fans to the Delay

PAYDAY 3, the co-op shooter game that lets you team up with your friends to pull off epic heists, has been hit by a major setback. The first patch for the game, which was supposed to fix bugs and add new features, has been delayed by more than a month. The developers also announced that they are making some big Progression Changes to the system, which will affect how you level up, customize, and loot in the game.

The fans of PAYDAY 3 have different opinions about this news. Some fans are supportive and excited, while others are disappointed and frustrated. Here’s what they had to say:

The supportive and excited fans: They think that the delay is necessary to improve the quality and performance of the game. They trust the developers and their vision for the game. They are looking forward to the progression changes, which they think will make the game more diverse, dynamic, and enjoyable.

They think that the delay is necessary to improve the quality and performance of the game. They trust the developers and their vision for the game. They are looking forward to the progression changes, which they think will make the game more diverse, dynamic, and enjoyable. The disappointed and frustrated fans: They think that the delay is unacceptable and unfair. They feel betrayed by the developers and their promises. They are skeptical about the progression changes, which they think will ruin the game’s balance and fun factor. They want the developers to focus on fixing the existing issues rather than adding new ones.

The developers thanked the fans for their patience and support. They said that they understood their frustration and that they were working hard to deliver the best possible experience for PAYDAY 3. They said that they valued their feedback and that they would consider it when making the progression changes. They also said that they would keep the fans updated on the status of the first patch and the progression changes.

FAQs

When will the First Patch for PAYDAY 3 be Released? The first patch for PAYDAY 3 maybe it will be released on November 30th, 2023. How Big will the First Patch for PAYDAY 3 be? The developers have not revealed the exact size of the first patch for PAYDAY 3 yet. However, they have said that it will be a large download that might take a long time or consume a lot of data depending on your internet connection speed and bandwidth limit. How can I get Early Access to the First Patch for PAYDAY 3? The developers have said that they have given early access to some beta testers who are helping them test and improve the patch. However, they have not said how they selected these beta testers or how you can apply to become one.

Conclusion

In this article, we have explained everything you need to know about the first patch for PAYDAY 3. We have explained what is PAYDAY 3, why is the first patch delayed, what are the progression changes coming, how will the delay and changes affect the players.

We hope that you have found this article informative and helpful. If you have any questions or comments about the patch or PAYDAY 3 in general, feel free to leave them below. Thank you for reading and happy heisting!