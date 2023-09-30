Starfield: Fix “You Are Not Authorized to Pilot This Ship” Error

Imagine this: you are playing Starfield, the amazing sci-fi RPG that lets you explore the galaxy in your own spaceship. You have just completed a thrilling mission on a distant planet, and you are ready to return to your ship and fly away. You approach your ship and press the button to enter it. But instead of hearing the familiar sound of the engine starting, you hear a voice saying: “You are not authorized to pilot this ship. Please contact your nearest Starport Authority for assistance.” What? How can this be? You own this ship, you have been flying it for hours, and now you are stuck on this hostile world with no way out. How can you fix this error and resume your space adventure?

If this scenario sounds familiar to you, don’t worry. You are not alone. Many Starfield players have encountered this frustrating error that prevents them from piloting their ship and progressing in the game. In this article, we will explain what this error is, why it happens, and how to fix it with some simple methods. Read on and find out how to solve the “You Are Not Authorized to Pilot This Ship” error in Starfield.

What is Starfield?

Starfield is a game that lets you create your own character and embark on an epic adventure across the stars. You can choose from various factions, races, and backgrounds, and shape your own destiny in a dynamic and reactive world. You can also upgrade your ship with different weapons, modules, and systems, and engage in combat with other ships or hostile aliens. Starfield is a game that promises to deliver a unique and immersive experience for sci-fi fans.

What is the “You Are Not Authorized to Pilot This Ship” Error?

The “You Are Not Authorized to Pilot This Ship” error is a bug that occurs when players try to enter their ship or use its functions. The game displays a message that says “You are not authorized to pilot this ship. Please contact your nearest Starport Authority for assistance.” This error prevents players from flying their ship, accessing its inventory, or using its fast travel feature. This error can be very annoying, especially if you are in the middle of a mission or exploring a new planet.

Why does this Error Occur?

The exact cause of this error is not clear, but it seems to be related to some corrupted or missing data in the game files. Some possible reasons for this error are:

The game did not save properly when you exited your ship or changed locations.

The game encountered a glitch or a conflict with another mod or program.

The game did not update correctly or has some outdated or incompatible files.

The game’s cache is full or corrupted.

How to Fix this Not Authorized to Pilot Error?

Fortunately, there are some methods that you can try to fix this Not Authorized to Pilot error and resume your space adventure. Here are some of the most common and effective solutions:

Method 1: Reload a Previous Save

The simplest way to fix this error is to reload a previous save file where you did not encounter this error. This can help you restore your ship’s functionality and avoid losing any progress. To do this, follow these steps:

Press the Menu button on your controller or the Esc key on your keyboard to open the game menu.

Select Load Game and choose a save file that was created before you encountered this error.

Confirm your choice and wait for the game to load.

Check if you can pilot your ship normally.

Method 2: Restart the Game

Another easy method to fix this error is to restart the game completely. This can help you refresh the game’s memory and clear any temporary glitches or conflicts that might cause this error. To do this, follow these steps:

Press the Xbox button on your controller or the Windows key on your keyboard to go back to the home screen.

Highlight the Starfield tile and press the Menu button on your controller or right-click on your mouse.

Select Quit and confirm your choice.

Wait for a few seconds and then launch the game again.

Check if you can pilot your ship normally.

Sometimes, this error can be caused by some outdated or incompatible files in the game. To fix this, you need to update the game to the latest version available. This can help you download any patches or fixes that might address this issue. To do this, follow these steps:

Press the Xbox button on your controller or the Windows key on your keyboard to go back to the home screen.

Highlight the Starfield tile and press the Menu button on your controller or right-click on your mouse.

Select Manage Game & Add-ons and then select Updates.

If there is an update available for Starfield, select it and press A on your controller or Enter on your keyboard to start downloading it.

Wait for the update to finish and then launch the game again.

Check if you can pilot your ship normally.

Method 4: Clear the Cache

Another possible reason for this error is that the game’s cache is full or corrupted. The cache is a temporary storage space that the game uses to load faster and run smoother. However, sometimes the cache can get cluttered or damaged, which can cause errors or performance issues. To fix this, you need to clear the cache and force the game to create a new one. To do this, follow these steps:

Turn off your console or PC completely and unplug it from the power source.

Wait for at least 30 seconds and then plug it back in and turn it on.

Launch the game again and check if you can pilot your ship normally.

Method 5: Reinstall the Game

If none of the above methods work, the last resort is to reinstall the game completely. This can help you delete any corrupted or missing files that might cause this error and install a fresh copy of the game. However, this method will also delete any saved data or settings that you have in the game, so make sure you back them up before doing this. To do this, follow these steps:

Press the Xbox button on your controller or the Windows key on your keyboard to go back to the home screen.

Highlight the Starfield tile and press the Menu button on your controller or right-click on your mouse.

Select Uninstall and confirm your choice.

Wait for the game to be uninstalled completely and then go to the Microsoft Store or Steam and download it again.

Wait for the game to be installed completely and then launch it again.

Check if you can pilot your ship normally.

FAQs

Conclusion

We hope that this article has helped you fix the “You Are Not Authorized to Pilot This Ship” error in Starfield. This error can be very frustrating, but it can be solved with some simple methods. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to leave a comment below.