If you are a fan of Starfield, the sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, you might be wondering how to get your hands on one of the most amazing spaceships in the game: the Narwhal. The Narwhal is a legendary ship that resembles a narwhal, a marine mammal with a long tusk. It has incredible stats, features, and secrets that make it a dream come true for any space adventurer. However, getting the Narwhal is not an easy task. It requires a lot of credits, skills, luck, and choices to find, access, customize, and use this rare and powerful ship.

In this article, we will show you how to get the Narwhal ship in Starfield, and why it is worth it. We will also give you some tips and tricks on how to use the Narwhal effectively and efficiently in your exploration and combat missions. Read on to find out more about this awesome ship and how to make it yours.

What is Narwhal and Why is it Special?

Narwhal is a legendary spaceship that has a unique appearance and history. It is shaped like a narwhal, a marine mammal that has a long tusk protruding from its head. The spaceship is made of metal and has a sleek and streamlined body, with a large cockpit, two wings, and a tail fin. The tusk of the spaceship is actually a powerful weapon that can pierce through any armor or shield.

Narwhal is not only a formidable spaceship, but also a mysterious one. It has a mysterious origin and backstory, which you can uncover by finding clues and hints throughout the game. Some say that Narwhal was created by an ancient alien civilization that vanished long ago. Others say that Narwhal was a prototype spaceship that was stolen by a rogue faction that wanted to use it for their own purposes. No one knows for sure where Narwhal came from or who owns it.

How to Get Narwhal Ship in Starfield?

Now that you know what Narwhal is and why it is special, you might be wondering how to get it in Starfield ship. Well, there is no definitive answer to that question, as getting Narwhal in Starfield depends on several factors such as luck, skill, choice, and consequence. However, here are some general steps that you can follow to increase your chances of getting Narwhal in Starfield:

How to Find Narwhal in the Game World?

You want to know how to get the Narwhal ship in Starfield, one of the best and most expensive ships in the game. Here is a short guide on how to do it:

Go to the Volii star system, which is on the bottom right of the Alpha Centauri system. You can see it on your Starmap by pressing the “M” key.

Land on Volii Alpha, a planet with a cyberpunk city called Neon.

Head to Ryujin Industries, a big red building at the end of the promenade.

Take the elevator to Taiyo Astroneering, where you can buy ships.

Talk to Veronica Young, the ship seller, and ask to see her ships.

Find the Narwhal ship among the options and buy it for 432,560 credits. You need Rank 4 Piloting Skill to do so.

Congratulations, you have just acquired the Narwhal ship in Starfield, a legendary ship that looks like a narwhal and has amazing stats and features. Enjoy your new ride!

How to Access Narwhal and Customize it?

The second step to getting Narwhal in Starfield is to access it and customize it. Once you find Narwhal in the game world, you need to figure out how to get inside it and make it yours. This is not as easy as it sounds, as there are many challenges and obstacles that you need to overcome before you can access and customize Narwhal. Here are some tips on how to access and customize Narwhal:

Solving puzzles and riddles that guard Narwhal from intruders. Use your brain and creativity to crack them.

Fighting enemies and rivals that want Narwhal for themselves. Use your skills and weapons to beat them.

Making choices and consequences that affect your relationship with Narwhal and its origin. Use your judgment and values to decide them.

Once you get inside Narwhal, you can make it your own. You can change its appearance, features, and performance using the spaceship menus. If you want to know more details about the Best Starfield Weapons, then read Get the 10 Best Starfield Weapons.

How to use Narwhal for Exploration and Combat?

The third step to getting Narwhal in Starfield is to use it for exploration and combat. Once you customize Narwhal according to your preferences and playstyle, you can use it as your primary spaceship for traveling between different locations, engaging in combat, and discovering new secrets in Starfield. Here are some tips on how to use Narwhal for exploration and combat:

Learn how to control Narwhal. Before you go on adventures with Narwhal, you need to know how to fly, shoot, and use its features. You need to learn how to move, speed up, slow down, stop, boost, dodge, roll, turn, etc. Narwhal. You also need to learn how to use its weapons, shields, systems, and modules. You also need to learn how to check and fix its health, fuel, ammo, energy, etc.

Try different settings and modes for Narwhal. After you know how to control Narwhal, you can try different settings and modes for Narwhal to make it better and more fun. You can change its look, parts, and accessories to match your style and surroundings. You can also upgrade its engine, weapons, shields, systems, and modules to make it faster, stronger, tougher, and smarter. You can also add some cool features and gadgets to Narwhal to make it more versatile and fun.

Have fun with Narwhal in Starfield. After you try different settings and modes for Narwhal, you can have fun with Narwhal in Starfield. You can use Narwhal to travel to different places in the galaxy and find new things, people, stories, etc. You can also use Narwhal to fight with other ships, aliens, pirates, mercenaries, bounty hunters, etc. in the galaxy and show your skills, weapons, tactics, and allies.

Tips and Tricks for Using Narwhal Ship in Starfield

The final step to getting Narwhal in Starfield is to use some tips and tricks for using it effectively and efficiently. Even though Narwhal is a powerful and versatile spaceship, it is not invincible or flawless. There are some challenges and limitations that you need to be aware of and overcome when using Narwhal in Starfield.

Here are some tips and tricks for using Narwhal ship in Starfield:

Learn how to control Narwhal. Know how to move, shoot, defend, and manage Narwhal.

Experiment with Narwhal’s settings and modes. Customize Narwhal’s appearance, features, and performance to your liking.

Enjoy Narwhal’s exploration and combat. Travel, discover, fight, and unlock with Narwhal in Starfield.

FAQs

How Rare is Narwhal Ship in Starfield? 
Narwhal ship is one of the rarest spaceships in Starfield. It only appears under certain conditions and circumstances, and requires a lot of luck, skill, choice, and consequence to get it. 

How Powerful is Narwhal Ship in Starfield? 
Narwhal ship is one of the most powerful spaceships in Starfield. It has superior speed, maneuverability, durability, and firepower than most other spaceships in Starfield. It also has a powerful weapon that can pierce through any armor or shield. 

How Customizable is Narwhal Ship in Starfield? 
Narwhal ship is one of the most customizable spaceships in Starfield. You can change the color, decals, parts, and accessories of Narwhal to suit your aesthetic preferences and environmental conditions. You can also upgrade the engine, weapons, shields, systems, and modules of Narwhal to enhance its performance and functionality. 

How Fun is Narwhal Ship in Starfield? 
Narwhal ship is one of the most fun spaceships in Starfield. You can use Narwhal to explore new areas and secrets in Starfield, and discover new resources, items, quests, allies, enemies, lore, etc. You can also use Narwhal to engage in combat with other spaceships, aliens, pirates, mercenaries, bounty hunters, etc. in Starfield, and test your skills, weapons, tactics, and allies.

Conclusion

Narwhal is one of the most coveted and rare spaceships in Starfield, a sci-fi RPG that lets you explore a vast and diverse galaxy. Narwhal is a legendary spaceship that has a unique appearance and history and offers many benefits to its owner. Getting Narwhal in Starfield is not easy, but it is definitely worth it. You need to find, access, customize, and use Narwhal in Starfield, and overcome many challenges and obstacles along the way. You also need to use some tips and tricks for using Narwhal effectively and efficiently in Starfield. If you follow these steps and guidelines, you will be able to get Narwhal ship in Starfield and enjoy it’s amazing features and secrets.