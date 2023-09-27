How to Find Spectrophotometer in Payday 3

Payday 3 is a co-operative first-person shooter game that lets you play as a member of the infamous Payday Gang, a group of notorious criminals who pull off daring heists across the world. One of the heists that you can undertake in Payday 3 is the Under Surphaze Heist, which involves breaking into a secret underground laboratory and stealing a valuable prototype weapon.

To complete this heist, you will need to find and use a special device called a spectrophotometer. But what is a spectrophotometer, where can you find Spectrophotometer, and how can you use it? In this article, we will answer these questions and help you succeed in your mission.

What is a Spectrophotometer and Why Do You Need It?

A Device for Measuring Light Intensity and Wavelength

A spectrophotometer is a scientific instrument that measures how much light is absorbed or reflected by a material at different wavelengths. It can be used to analyze the chemical composition, color, or concentration of a substance by comparing its spectrum with a reference spectrum.

A spectrophotometer consists of two main parts: a light source that produces a beam of light with a range of wavelengths, and a detector that measures how much light passes through or bounces off a sample. A spectrophotometer can also have various accessories, such as filters, lenses, mirrors, or gratings, that modify or split the light beam into different components.

A Key Item for the Under Surphaze Heist

In Payday 3, you will need a spectrophotometer for one of the most challenging heists in the game: the Under Surphaze Heist. In this heist, you and your crew will infiltrate a hidden laboratory under an abandoned subway station, where a shady corporation is developing a powerful weapon called Surphaze. Surphaze is a sonic device that can emit sound waves at specific frequencies that can shatter glass, metal, or even human bones.

Your objective is to steal Surphaze and escape with it before the security forces arrive. However, there is a problem. Surphaze is stored inside a reinforced vault that can only be opened by entering a frequency code on a keypad. The frequency code changes every day and is unknown to anyone except the lab manager.

To get the code, you will need to use a spectrophotometer to scan the vault door and analyze its spectrum. The spectrum will reveal the frequency that Surphaze emits when activated, which is also the frequency code that you need to enter on the keypad. Without a spectrophotometer, you will have no way of opening the vault and getting Surphaze.

Where to Find Spectrophotometer in Payday 3?

The Location of the Spectrophotometer

The spectrophotometer that you need for the Under Surphaze Heist is not located inside the laboratory itself, but in another facility nearby. The facility is an old subway maintenance depot that has been converted into a storage and testing area for the lab. The depot is guarded by security cameras, lasers, and guards, so you will need to be stealthy and careful when you enter it.

Steps to Find Spectrophotometer

To Find spectrophotometer from the depot, you will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Enter the Lab Area

The first thing you need to do is to enter the lab area, which is accessible through a hidden entrance in the subway station. You will need to find a way to open the entrance, which may require hacking, lockpicking, or brute force. Once you are inside the lab area, you will see a large metal door that leads to the depot. You will need to open this door as well.

Step 2: Locate the Lab Manager’s Office

The next thing you need to do is to locate the lab manager’s office, which is located on the second floor of the depot. The office is locked and protected by a security system, so you will need to disable it or bypass it. You can do this by hacking, jamming, or cutting the wires. Once you are inside the office, you will need to Find Spectrophotometer the computer that belongs to the lab manager.

Step 3: Hack the Computer and Find the Code

The third thing you need to do is to hack the computer and find the code that unlocks the locker where the spectrophotometer is stored. The code is a four-digit number that changes every day. You can find it by searching through the files and emails on the computer. Alternatively, you can use a brute force method and try every possible combination until you Find Spectrophotometer the right one.

Step 4: Go to the Storage Room and Open the Locker

The fourth thing you need to do is to go to the storage room and open the locker where the spectrophotometer is stored. The storage room is located on the first floor of the depot, near the exit. The locker is marked with a yellow sticker that says “Spectrophotometer”. You will need to enter the code that you found on the computer on the keypad of the locker. If you enter the correct code, the locker will open and reveal the spectrophotometer.

Step 5: Grab the Spectrophotometer and Escape

The final thing you need to do is to grab the spectrophotometer and escape from the depot. You will need to carry it with both hands, as it is heavy and fragile. You will also need to avoid being detected by the security cameras, lasers, and guards, as they will alert the lab and trigger an alarm. You can use your crew members to help you distract or eliminate them. Once you reach the exit, you will need to open it and get out of there as fast as possible.

How to Use the Spectrophotometer in Payday 3?

The Purpose of the Spectrophotometer

Once you have acquired the spectrophotometer from the depot, you will need to use it for its intended purpose: scanning the vault door and getting the frequency code. The frequency code is essential for opening the vault and stealing Surphaze.

The Process of Using the Spectrophotometer

To use the spectrophotometer for scanning the vault door and getting the frequency code, you will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Place the Spectrophotometer on a Table Near the Vault Door

The first thing you need to do is to place the spectrophotometer on a table near the vault door. The table should be close enough to allow the spectrophotometer’s cable to reach the vault door’s panel. You should also make sure that the table is stable and secure, as the spectrophotometer is delicate and expensive.

Step 2: Connect the Spectrophotometer to a Power Source

The next thing you need to do is to connect the spectrophotometer to a power source. The spectrophotometer requires electricity to operate, so you will need to Find Spectrophotometer a nearby outlet or generator and plug it in. You should also check that the power switch on the spectrophotometer is turned on.

Step 3: Scan the Vault Door with the Spectrophotometer

The third thing you need to do is to scan the vault door with the spectrophotometer. You will need to attach the spectrophotometer’s cable to the vault door’s panel, which has a small port for this purpose. You will then need to press the scan button on the spectrophotometer, which will initiate the scanning process. The scanning process may take some time, depending on the complexity of the vault door’s spectrum.

Step 4: Wait for the Analysis to Complete and Get the Frequency Code

The fourth thing you need to do is to wait for the analysis to complete and get the frequency code. The analysis will take a few minutes, during which you will see a progress bar and a graph on the spectrophotometer’s screen. The graph will show the spectrum of the vault door, with different peaks and valleys representing different wavelengths and intensities of light. The frequency code will be the highest peak on the graph, which corresponds to the frequency that Surphaze emits when activated. The spectrophotometer will display the frequency code as a four-digit number on the screen, along with a beep sound.

Step 5: Enter the Frequency Code on the Keypad and Open the Vault Door

The final thing you need to do is to enter the frequency code on the keypad and open the vault door. The keypad is located next to the vault door and has a small screen that shows the input. You will need to type in the four-digit number that you got from the spectrophotometer and press the enter button. If you enter the correct code, the vault door will unlock and open, revealing Surphaze inside. If you enter the wrong code, the keypad will show an error message and reset, and you will have to scan the vault door again with the spectrophotometer.

FAQs

What is Surphaze and Why is it Valuable? Surphaze is a sonic device that can emit sound waves at specific frequencies that can shatter glass, metal, or even human bones. It is valuable because it can be used as a weapon or a tool for breaking into secure places. How often does the Frequency Code Change? The frequency code changes every day and is unknown to anyone except the lab manager. What happens if I Fail to Scan the Vault Door or Enter the Frequency Code? If you fail to scan the vault door or enter the frequency code, you will not be able to open the vault door and steal Surphaze. You will also risk alerting the lab security and triggering an alarm, which will make your escape more difficult. Can I Find Spectrophotometer for Other Purposes? No, the spectrophotometer is only useful for the Under Surphaze Heist. It cannot be used for other heists or missions.

Conclusion

In this article, we have explained how to find spectrophotometer in Payday 3 for the Under Surphaze Heist. A spectrophotometer is a device that measures light intensity and wavelength and can be used to scan the vault door and get the frequency code that opens it. To get the spectrophotometer, you will need to go to a nearby depot and hack the lab manager’s computer to get the locker code.