Cyberpunk 2077 Through Pain To Heaven Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 is a sci-fi RPG that takes place in a dystopian future where technology and crime are rampant. Phantom Liberty is the latest expansion for the game that adds a new district called Dogtown and a new storyline involving a mysterious hacker named Songbird. In this guide, we will show you how to get Through Pain To Heaven secret ending in Phantom Liberty, which can also unlock a new ending for the main game.

The secret ending in Phantom Liberty involves a character named Solomon Reed, who is the leader of a faction called the FIA. Reed claims to have a cure for the relic, which is a chip implanted in your head that contains the digital ghost of Johnny Silverhand, a legendary rockerboy. The relic is slowly killing you, and you have to find a way to survive. The secret ending will give you a chance to get rid of the relic and live a normal life, but it will also require you to make some tough choices along the way.

To get the secret ending, you have to follow certain steps in the expansion. These steps include:

Starting Phantom Liberty and meeting Songbird

Siding with Songbird or Reed in the Firestarter quest

Sparing or killing So Mi in the Final Countdown quest

Handing over or sending Songbird to the moon in the Phantom Liberty quest

Starting Through Pain to Heaven and waiting for Reed to contact you

Getting the secret ending and seeing the new outcome

How to start Phantom Liberty

To access the Phantom Liberty expansion, you need to have the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 and the latest update installed. You also need to have completed the main story up to the point where you meet Hanako Arasaka at Embers, which is the point of no return. You can start the expansion from any of your save files before that point.

To enter Dogtown, the new district in the expansion, you need to go to the Badlands and find a tunnel that leads to the underground city. You can use the fast travel point near the Sunset Motel to get there quickly. Once you enter the tunnel, you will see a cutscene where you meet Songbird, a hacker who is being chased by the FIA. Songbird will ask for your help and offer you a potential cure for the relic in exchange. You can choose to help Songbird or ignore her, but either way, you will end up in Dogtown and start the expansion.

Songbird will explain that the cure for the relic is a device called the Neural Matrix, which can rewrite your brain and remove the chip. However, the Neural Matrix is in the possession of Reed, who is using it for his own purposes. Songbird wants to steal the Neural Matrix from Reed and use it to free the people of Dogtown from his control. You can choose to join Songbird’s cause or work with Reed instead, which will affect the outcome of the expansion and the secret ending.

How to start Through Pain to Heaven

After you complete the Phantom Liberty Through Pain To Heaven, you will see the credits of the expansion and return to the main game. However, the expansion is not over yet. You still have one more quest to complete: Through Pain to Heaven. This quest involves waiting for Reed to contact you and getting ready for the surgery.

To start Through Pain to Heaven, you need to have completed the Phantom Liberty expansion and chosen one of the two endings where Songbird survives and is taken by the FIA. You can either hand over Songbird to Reed in exchange for the cure, or send Songbird to the moon and get the cure from her. Either way, you will get a device that can remove the relic from your head.

After you see the credits of the expansion, you will return to the main game and the Through Pain to Heaven quest will activate. You will have to wait for Reed to contact you and offer you the surgery. You can use the rest option to skip full days until he calls you. He will ask you to meet him at a CHOOH2 gas station in Santo Domingo. There, you will have a conversation with him and unlock the Who Wants to Live Forever quest, which is the new ending for Cyberpunk 2077.

How to side with Songbird or Reed

The first major choice you have to make in the expansion is whether to side with Songbird or Reed in the Firestarter quest. This quest involves infiltrating the FIA headquarters and either hacking or destroying the Neural Matrix. You can choose to follow Songbird’s plan or betray her and work with Reed instead.

If you choose to side with Songbird, you will have to sneak into the FIA headquarters and hack the Neural Matrix. You will also have to fight your way out of the building and escape with Songbird. You will gain Songbird’s trust and friendship, but you will also make Reed your enemy. You will also learn that the Neural Matrix is not a device, but a person: a girl named So Mi, who has the ability to manipulate neural networks.

If you choose to side with Reed, you will have to sneak into the FIA headquarters and destroy the Neural Matrix. You will also have to capture Songbird and bring her to Reed. You will gain Reed’s trust and cooperation, but you will also lose Songbird’s respect and friendship. You will also learn that Reed is using So Mi as a weapon and a tool, and that he plans to use the Neural Matrix to create a new world order.

How to spare or kill So Mi

The second major choice you have to make in the expansion is whether to spare or kill So Mi in the Final Countdown quest. Through Pain To Heaven Quest involves confronting Reed and either rescuing or eliminating So Mi. You can choose to follow Songbird’s plan or betray her and work with Reed instead.

If you choose to spare So Mi, you will have to fight your way to the FIA headquarters and free So Mi from Reed’s control. You will also have to escape with Songbird and So Mi. You will gain So Mi’s gratitude and friendship, but you will also make Reed your enemy. You will also learn that So Mi is the daughter of Songbird, and that she was kidnapped by Reed when she was a child.

If you choose to kill So Mi, you will have to fight your way to the FIA headquarters and kill So Mi with a special device. You will also have to escape with Reed and Songbird. You will gain Reed’s gratitude and cooperation, but you will also lose Songbird’s respect and friendship. You will also learn that Reed is using So Mi as a bargaining chip, and that he plans to trade her for the cure.

How to hand over or send Songbird to the moon

The third major choice you have to make in the expansion is whether to hand over or send Songbird to the moon in the Through Pain To Heaven quest. This quest involves deciding the fate of Songbird and either giving her to Reed or helping her escape. You can choose to follow Reed’s plan or betray him and work with Songbird instead.

If you choose to hand over Songbird, you will have to meet Reed at a secret location and give him Songbird in exchange for the cure. You will also have to watch as Reed takes Songbird away and leaves you with the cure. You will gain Reed’s gratitude and the cure, but you will also lose Songbird’s respect and friendship. You will also learn that Reed is using Songbird as a hostage, and that he plans to torture her and extract information from her.

If you choose to send Songbird to the moon, you will have to meet Songbird at a secret location and help her escape to the moon. You will also have to watch as Songbird leaves you with the cure and flies away to the moon. You will gain Songbird’s gratitude and the cure, but you will also make Reed your enemy. You will also learn that Songbird is going to the moon to find her mother, who was also kidnapped by Reed.

If you are interested in CyberPunk 2077 The Secrets of Trauma Drama High Score please check this article CyberPunk 2077 The Secrets of Trauma Drama High Score

How to get the secret ending cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a hidden option that requires you to have a high relationship with Johnny Silverhand and make certain dialogue choices throughout the game. The secret ending is called (Don’t Fear) The Reaper and it involves a solo assault on Arasaka Tower with Johnny’s help.

To unlock the secret ending, you need to do the following: