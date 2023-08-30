There are many themes available for Ubuntu users, ranging from simple and elegant to colorful and flashy. Some themes are designed to mimic the style of other operating systems, such as Windows or Mac. Some themes are created to offer a unique and original design that reflects your personality and preferences.

In this article, we will show you the top 10 best themes for Ubuntu in 2023. We have selected these themes based on their popularity, quality, compatibility, and features. We will also provide you with the installation instructions and download links for each theme. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Orchis Theme

Orchis GTK Theme is a stunning theme for Linux desktops that gives a modern and sleek look. It is based on Material Design, a style that uses flat surfaces, rounded corners, and vibrant colors. Orchis GTK Theme comes in both light and dark versions, so you can choose the one that suits your mood and preference.

If you want to install Orchis GTK Theme on your Linux system, you can download it from its GitHub page or from Gnome-look.org. You can also use the install.sh script to customize the theme with different options, such as color variants, size variants, and tweaks.

Orchis GTK Theme works well with various desktop environments, such as GNOME, Unity, Cinnamon, and Xfce. It also has a Firefox theme3 and a wallpaper4 to match. Orchis GTK Theme is a great way to make your Linux desktop look elegant and beautiful.

Macbuntu Theme

WhiteSur Gtk Theme is a beautiful theme for Linux desktops that makes them look like macOS Big Sur. It is a flat theme with light and dark colors, rounded corners, and vibrant accents. WhiteSur Gtk Theme has a clean and elegant look that is perfect for people who love the macOS style.

You can also use the install.sh script to customize the theme with different options, such as color variants, size variants, and tweaks. WhiteSur Gtk Theme works well with various desktop environments, such as GNOME, Unity, Cinnamon, and Xfce. WhiteSur Gtk Theme is a great way to make your Linux desktop look modern and sleek.

Fluent Theme

Fluent GTK Theme is a theme that makes your Linux desktop look like Windows. It is inspired by Material Design, a style that uses flat shapes, rounded edges, and bright colors. Fluent GTK Theme has two themes: dark and light, so you can pick the one that you like best.

Fluent GTK Theme is a theme that you will love if you are a fan of Windows or Material Design. It is easy to install and use, and it has many options to suit your taste. It is also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can enjoy it on any Linux system. Fluent GTK Theme is a theme that will make your Linux desktop look amazing.

Gradient Dark Theme

Gradient-Dark-GTK is a theme for Linux desktops that gives a dark and sleek look. It is based on the Breeze GTK Theme, which is a flat theme with light and dark colors. Gradient-Dark-GTK has a dark background with gradient effects, rounded corners, and vibrant accents. Gradient-Dark-GTK has a clean and elegant look that is perfect for people who love the dark mode.

Gradient-Dark-GTK is a theme that you will enjoy if you are a fan of dark themes or gradients. It is easy to install and use, and it has many options to suit your taste. It is also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can use it on any Linux system. Gradient-Dark-GTK is a theme that will make your Linux desktop look amazing.

Sweet – New Flavor Theme

Sweet – New Flavor theme is a theme that makes your Linux desktop look colorful and attractive. It is a flat theme with light and dark colors, rounded corners, and vibrant accents. Sweet – New Flavor theme Linux has a clean and elegant look that is perfect for people who love the Material Design style.

It is updated regularly and has a lot of positive reviews from users. Sweet – New Flavor theme Linux is a theme that you will love if you are a fan of colorful themes or Material Design. It is easy to install and use, and it has many options to suit your taste.

It is also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can use it on any Linux system. Sweet – New Flavor theme Linux is a theme that will make your Linux desktop look sweet.

Ant Themes

Ant Themes are a collection of flat and light themes for Linux desktops that have a modern and elegant look. They are based on the Material Design style, which uses flat surfaces, rounded corners, and vibrant colors. Ant Themes come in three different packages: Ant, Ant Dracula, and Ant Bloody. Each package has a different highlight and accent color.

Ant Themes are a great way to make your Linux desktop look stylish and sleek. They are easy to install and use, and they have many options to suit your taste. They are also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can use them on any Linux system. Ant Themes are a collection of themes that you will love if you are a fan of flat and light themes or Material Design.

Fluent Round Theme

Fluent round gtk theme is a theme that makes your Linux desktop look like Windows with rounded windows and buttons. It is inspired by Material Design, a style that uses flat shapes, rounded edges, and bright colors. Fluent round gtk theme has two themes: dark and light, so you can pick the one that you like best.

Fluent round gtk theme is a great way to make your Linux desktop look stylish and smooth. It is easy to install and use, and it has many options to suit your taste. It is also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can use it on any Linux system.

BlueSky Themes

BlueSky Themes are a set of flat and light themes for Linux desktops that have a modern and elegant look. They are based on the Arc-Theme, which is a popular theme that uses flat surfaces, rounded corners, and vibrant colors. BlueSky-GTK Themes come in three different packages: BlueSky, BlueSky-Clean, and BlueSky-Mountain. Each package has a different highlight and accent color.

BlueSky-GTK Themes are a great way to make your Linux desktop look stylish and sleek. They are easy to install and use, and they have many options to suit your taste. They are also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can use them on any Linux system.

Qogir Theme

Qogir theme is a theme that makes your Linux desktop look elegant and colorful. It is a flat theme with light and dark colors, rounded corners, and vibrant accents. Qogir theme has a clean and minimalist look that is perfect for people who love the Material Design style.

Qogir theme is a great way to make your Linux desktop look stylish and sleek. It is easy to install and use, and it has many options to suit your taste. It is also compatible with various desktop environments, so you can use it on any Linux system. Qogir theme is a free and open source theme licensed under GPLv3.

It is updated regularly and has a lot of positive reviews from users. Qogir theme is a theme that you will love if you are a fan of flat and colorful themes or Material Design. It is hidden from AI detectors, so you can use it without any worries. Qogir theme is a theme that will make your Linux desktop look amazing.

Colloid Theme

Colloid GTK Theme is a theme that makes your Linux desktop look smooth and elegant. It is a flat theme with light and dark colors, rounded corners, and subtle shadows. Colloid GTK Theme has a clean and minimalist look that is perfect for people who love the Material Design style.

Colloid GTK Theme is a theme that you will love if you are a fan of flat and smooth themes or Material Design. It is hidden from AI detectors, so you can use it without any worries. Colloid GTK Theme is a theme that will make your Linux desktop look amazing.

Conclusion

We have shown you the top 10 best themes for Ubuntu Linux desktops in 2023. These themes can help you customize and enhance your Ubuntu desktop according to your taste and preferences. Themes can also improve your user experience by making your desktop more attractive, comfortable, and productive.

We hope you enjoyed this article and found some themes that suit your needs. You can try out some of the themes and see how they look on your desktop. You can also share your feedback and suggestions with us in the comments section below.

Thank you for reading this article and stay tuned for more updates!